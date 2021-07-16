Alignment Credit Provides Acquisition Financing to MindCare’s Acquisition of TriCounty Tele Behavioral Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alignment Credit, a leading provider of strategic credit solutions for emerging growth and middle-market companies, acted as the sole lead arranger and administrative agent on up to $20.0 million senior secured credit facilities for MindCare Solutions Group, Inc. (“MindCare”), in order to support MindCare’s acquisition of TriCounty Tele Behavioral Services, LLC (“TriCounty”) and other strategic initiatives.

MindCare, a portfolio company of WP Global Partners, is a leading provider of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health services based in Nashville, Tennessee. TriCounty offers a wide range of telebehavioral health care and telepsychiatry services across the Orlando Metro area.

Vadim Margulis of Alignment Credit said, “Alignment Credit appreciates the opportunity to support WP Global Partners and MindCare and TriCounty management teams as they continue to execute on their successful acquisition and organic growth strategy. We are confident in the ability of the combined company to meet the growing demand for high quality telebehavioral health solutions across the US and create value for all stakeholders.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with Alignment Credit, in adding together the complementary market-leading capabilities of MindCare and TriCounty” said David Morris of MindCare. “Alignment Credit’s collaborative approach to structuring a credit solution tailored to MindCare’s strategic needs in a timely manner made them an ideal debt financing partner for us,” added Bijal Shah of WP Global Partners

About Alignment Credit

Founded in 2014 and based in New York City, Alignment Credit provides strategic credit financing for emerging growth and middle-market companies across a wide range of industry sectors. Currently lending out of its recently launched Alignment Credit Fund II, Alignment’s origination, structuring and value-add capabilities include a broad range of bespoke capital solutions for a variety of corporate and strategic needs. We take a long-term, partnership approach to credit investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our borrowers and their management teams, while giving our investors the opportunity to support innovative players disrupting their respective market segments.

Further information is available at www.alignmentcredit.com.