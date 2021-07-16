Arcimoto, Tennessee Clean Fuels, and Drive Electric Tennessee Launch Statewide Pilot Program to Test Ultra-Efficient Electric Vehicles

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that it has entered into a joint pilot program with Tennessee Clean Fuels and Drive Electric Tennessee to test the FUV and Deliverator in key cities across the state.

Over the course of the 30-day pilot program beginning on August 16, Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by state and local governments in key cities including Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga. If you’re interested in attending a test drive event, please email info@etcleanfuels.org.

“It’s incredibly encouraging that our Tennessee partners want to introduce our ultra-efficient EVs to the state,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO, Mark Frohnmayer. “The Arcimoto platform offers big advantages in terms of daily utility, total cost of ownership, and energy efficiency. It’s critical for fleets and individuals alike to use the most efficient tools for the job in order to meet the state's aggressive sustainability goals, and we think we’ve got just the thing.”

In Tennessee, several organizations are already hosting programs to promote transportation electrification, including the Middle-West and East Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalitions, known collectively as Tennessee Clean Fuels. These U.S. DOE designated Clean Cities Coalitions offer fleet engagement and technical assistance programs to promote the adoption of alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies. Along with these Coalitions is Drive Electric Tennessee, a consortium of Tennessee stakeholders—including State agencies, utilities, local governments, universities, research institutions, electric vehicle manufacturers, businesses, and advocacy groups—who have worked together on the development of a shared vision for electric transportation in the state. The consortium’s goal is to increase EV adoption in Tennessee from approximately 13,800 EV in June 2021 to 200,000 vehicles by 2028.

“Improving access to sustainable transportation not only improves public health for Tennesseans but contributes to a strong economy by protecting our natural resources and limiting the reliance on fossil fuels across the state,” said Jonathan Overly, Executive Director for the East Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition and Administrator of Drive Electric Tennessee. “We hope this pilot will serve as a meaningful step in making electric transportation more efficient and accessible, while improving public health, equity, and access.”

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV® is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator® and Rapid Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo™, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

