ALL - Accor Live Limitless Partners with Zrou to Bring Palate Innovation to Members and Guests Across Greater China

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALL – Accor Live Limitless and Zrou have announced their partnership to bring innovation to the dining arena in hospitality. This first-of-its-kind cooperation aims to launch a plant-based creative menu concept across Accor branded hotels as part of a substantial step toward the two parties’ commitment to bringing gastronomic modernization to the culinary scene across Greater China.

A private, gourmet launch event was held at the Fairmont Peace Hotel Shanghai to celebrate this unique partnership. On July 15, ALL and Zrou invited five celebrity chefs including chef, restauranteur, entrepreneur and social influencer David Laris, pioneer in modern Chinese cuisine who famously brings together modern and traditional culinary concepts, Jereme Leung, award-winning creative chef, fashion and gourmet icon Lance Yu, Zrou Executive Chef, Director of Product Development with a focus on plant-based dining creative, Mark Sampson, and French Pastry Chef Sarah Ni and China’s most famous Masters of Wine, Fongyee Walker to curate a gourmet tasting experience “Table Number Zrou” for an exclusive set of VIP guests including key media and influencers.

YouKuai, creators of Zrou, are pioneers in reshaping the plant-based cuisine landscape. Underscoring their corporate philosophy to better the world, their generation of a “More Good” protein choice gives consumers an enticing, sustainable option that is both delicious and fashionable. Already, Zrou is served extensively across China.

Franklin Yao, Founder & CEO of YouKuai Group International, feels the partnership with Accor gels perfectly with YouKuai’s vision to introduce Zrou to a broader, more culinary-conscious audience. “Zrou empowers our clientele to do ‘more good’ by bringing culinary innovation to high-end gastronomy. Not only in China, but world-wide, consumers are seeking an appetizing, sustainable alternative to traditional food sources. Through our partnership with Accor, we will be able to introduce Zrou cuisine to a wider audience.”

With this trend-setting innovative partnership, Accor continues its commitment connecting the ALL – Accor Live Limitless loyalty program and its ALLDining community with contemporary movements in gastronomy. Bringing Zrou to ALLDining menus creates a new dining experience for the guests and engages with the burgeoning eco-conscious consumer base who make meal decisions based on their commitment to choices that are better for health and better for the planet.

Gary Rosen, CEO of Accor Greater China, recognizes that “We know dining is a key passion point for our guests. The spirit of our ALL program is to curate experiences that combine multiple sensations for our guests. We want them to sit down expecting their favorites but, at the same time, give them an opportunity to try something new and delightful. As a company we continue to drive for even greater sustainability. Indeed, working with Zrou gives us the perfect partner to go a step further. Creating distinct, unique and lifestyle-centered menus with an emphasis on health with Zrou engages our guests and members of all ages and broadens their culinary horizon.”

Acting together, ALL offers the trusted platform and Zrou the cutting-edge ingredient in creating new menus, which are planned to roll-out across Accor Greater China hotels in the coming months. Accor signature Zrou dishes designed by our team of celebrity chefs will be featured across dining menus at Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Swissôtel, Grand Mercure and Novotel hotels throughout Greater China. While the offer expands, signature Zrou dishes can be tasted already in the Fairmont Peace Shanghai, Fairmont Chengdu and Sofitel Kunming.