Canon Medical Partners with Cleerly to Tackle Heart Disease, the Leading Cause of Death

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canon Medical Systems, USA joins forces with Cleerly in a strategic partnership to support simple and streamlined adoption of cardiac CT and create a new standard of care in heart disease. Together, the companies aim to support broader adoption of cardiac CT for the diagnosis and triage of heart disease.

The collaboration agreement brings together the latest cardiac CT technologies, designed to simplify and automate CT acquisition, with auto-generated reporting based on advanced whole-heart atherosclerosis analysis. The result is comprehensive, consistent, and accessible care poised to advance the fight against this deadly disease.

"Cleerly is delighted to announce its partnership with Canon, which will for the first time combine Cleerly's cutting-edge whole-heart quantification and plaque characterization algorithms with Canon's industry-leading high-definition CT acquisition and reconstruction technology,” says Dr. James Min, founder and CEO, Cleerly. “This groundbreaking partnership will equip physicians with heretofore unseen levels of precision when treating patients, enabling true prevention at scale.”

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment. Because of recent scientific developments in cardiac disease management, CT is positioned as a first-line tool in the diagnosis and triage of coronary artery disease. But the complexities of introducing a new imaging service-line, and the challenges of reader variability, have hampered widespread adoption of cardiac CT.

The Canon/Cleerly solution directly addresses these challenges by offering AI-enabled whole-heart atherosclerosis evaluation with auto-generated reports supporting consistent and clinically relevant results. Whether customers want to build a new advanced cardiac CT imaging program from the ground up or already have an existing one, this integrated solution is expected to help accelerate and enhance cardiac CT programs. These programs are more important than ever before to meet the growing cardiovascular needs of healthcare providers: Today, heart attacks account for one in every four deaths. In addition, a heart attack or death is often the first symptom of heart disease in more than 50% of individuals diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

Canon Medical Systems has a long track record of innovation in cardiac care. This includes creating one-beat cardiac CT for conventional and spectral imaging and a robust portfolio of cardiac CT imaging solutions, including the award-winning Vitrea advanced visualization applications. These solutions enable comprehensive cardiac assessments that are consistent and accessible across care providers and patients. By adding Cleerly’s innovative digital care pathway to Canon’s product line-up, Canon is delivering on a commitment to offer meaningful technologies that simplify the care process and enhance clinical insights.

“Once again, Canon has harnessed its strengths and expertise to address pressing healthcare problems, such as heart disease,” says Yuji Hamada, president and CEO, Canon Medical Systems, USA. “This partnership is yet another example of how we find creative solutions to serve our customers and help them deliver the highest levels of care.”

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

About Cleerly

Cleerly is the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through value-based precision diagnostic solutions driven by machine intelligence, Cleerly enables comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced non-invasive CT imaging. Headquartered in New York City and led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: https://www.cleerlyhealth.com.