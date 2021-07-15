Dahua Technology Joins Efforts with Moms in Security Global Outreach to Help End Human Trafficking

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global leader in video surveillance and security technology, Dahua, was proud to sponsor the first ever Moms in Security Global Outreach (MISGO) Golf Outing. The inaugural charity golf event, held on June 21, 2021 in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, aimed to raise funds for organizations that fight human trafficking. Dahua was happy to join other industry sponsors in donating to and participating in the first of its kind event.

Dahua’s generous donation was dispersed among various non-profit organizations, all committed to either preventing, ending, or bringing awareness to the child trafficking epidemic. Beneficiaries of the MISGO Golf Outing include Operation Underground Railroad, Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey, and Veterans For Child Rescue. Dahua’s investment in these local and national causes underlines their dedication to the US market.

This kind of dedication did not go unnoticed by the event organizer, Elisa Mula, who also serves as the anti-human trafficking task force leader for the New York chapter of Women In International Security. “We are so pleased that Dahua really stepped up and supported and sponsored our MISGO event,” said Mula. “It really couldn’t have even happened without sponsors like them, so we were just so happy to have an industry leader like Dahua put their name behind our first golf event.”

Likewise, Dahua was more than willing to support such a great cause. “It was a great event and at the end of the day, it was all for a great cause,” said Tim Wang, President and CEO for Dahua Technology USA. “We can’t wait for next year’s golf outing!”

About Dahua Technology

Dahua Technology is a world-leading, video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider. Since the launch of the industry’s first self-developed 8-channel embedded DVR in 2002, Dahua Technology has devoted itself to technological innovation and has been continuously increasing its investment in R&D. Dahua Technology brings high-value, total security solutions to the market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Our surveillance solutions, ranging from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability.

About Moms in Security Global Outreach

Seeing a need for collaboration between those rescuing children around the world and those with resources in the security world, we formed our organization to make an impact in the area of human trafficking.

We focus on making the maximum positive effort for the rescue and protection of our most vulnerable and precious asset, our children. There is nothing more heart wrenching than a child in a tragic situation. And there is nothing more heartwarming and uplifting than seeing them recovered. We are committed to shining a light on those efforts, raising funds to recover more children and to putting the "Heart" back into the security industry.