Kennedy Lewis and York Capital Close on Previously Announced CLO Strategic Partnership, Generate Advisors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC (“Kennedy Lewis”), a leading opportunistic credit manager, and York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC (“York”), a global private investment firm, today announced the closing of the previously announced strategic partnership, Generate Advisors, LLC (“Generate Advisors”).

About Kennedy Lewis

Kennedy Lewis is an opportunistic credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman with approximately $7 billion under management across private funds and CLOs. Kennedy Lewis’ private funds primarily focus on middle-market companies facing disruption, whether it be cyclical, secular or regulatory related. The firm also partners with high growth companies that are causing disruption, providing structured capital solutions to fit their needs. For more information, please visit Kennedy Lewis’ website at www.klimllc.com.

About York Capital Management

York Capital Management is a global private investment firm established in 1991. The firm manages approximately $13 billion in assets. York Capital employs approximately 45 investment professionals and over 134 employees globally, primarily in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit York Capital’s website at www.yorkcapital.com.