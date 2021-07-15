Karpāsa London, a Berkshire startup company driven by sustainability, launches 100% Organic Cotton Luxury Store

SLOUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karpāsa London Ltd, a purpose-driven Berkshire startup company launched 100% all Organic Cotton Luxury Home Textiles and Apparels Store on 3rd July 2021. Organic Cotton fabrics provide a great eco-friendly and sustainable alternative to environmentally conscious consumers. As per the Soil Association report, Organic Cotton Market in the UK is approximately £45.4 million and the market has grown 127% since 2017. Bed and bath linen are increasingly available in Organic Cotton variants in the UK market; however, Karpāsa London has taken a bold move to go beyond these categories.

4 percent of all world pesticides and 10 percent of insecticides are used for cotton-growing. Soma, the director of Karpāsa London Ltd told us “Organic Cotton uses 91% less water for production compared to conventional cotton. At Karpāsa London, we made a conscious decision to promote sustainable fabric and ‘slow fashion’. Karpāsa London products are durable and made with the best quality premium organic cotton fabric in classic colors to help our customers make the right fashion choices.”

Karpāsa London’s purpose is to ‘Build a better world for all’ and supports handcrafted products made by handloom workers in Malabar, India, which is a dying industry in the region. Malabar was once renowned for their exquisite handloom products custom made for Buckingham Palace and the White House. The business also supports child education by sponsoring underprivileged children directly from their profits.

Karpāsa means cotton in Sanskrit. Karpāsa London Ltd (www.karpasa.co.uk) is a Berkshire based online retailer selling eco-friendly 100% Organic Cotton and handcrafted Luxury home textiles & apparels to the UK household.