Forest Capital Management Announces Global Expansion with ISIAH International

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas announced today that his firm ISIAH International is expanding its portfolio by entering the global insurance broker and employee benefits marketplaces by partnering with HUB International and Forest Capital Management.

Together, this partnership with ISIAH Insurance results in the creation of an insurance broker and retirement plan advisor that is uniquely qualified and able to provide best in class insurance and employee benefits to any business and ownership group. Isiah Thomas will be the Chief Executive Officer of the new venture. This opportunity will leverage his sports business experience to establish new partnerships with premium properties and organizations across the business landscape.

ISIAH Insurance will help all businesses provide world class products and service in the areas of Insurance & Risk, Employee Benefits, and Retirement & Private Wealth.

“I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges that businesses face in securing insurance and benefits for their companies and employees,” says Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO, ISIAH International LLC. “We have formed ISIAH Insurance with the goal of addressing that need. I am excited to be in partnership with the HUB International and Forest Capital Management teams. Their products and customer service are world class and allow us to provide the feel of a local business with the support of a national provider.”

“The vision that Isiah has to become the largest minority owned insurance broker in the world is something we take a lot of pride in being a part of and we look forward to partnering with Isiah and his team to make this happen,” says Nick Gialamas, Area President of HUB International and 27-year industry veteran.

“Forest Capital Management is excited to partner with Isiah and his team in expanding our services across the US. We look forward to the complementary nature of the value that Isiah and his team can provide and feel this is the beginning of a long-standing partnership,” says Brian Jessen, President and Managing Partner of Forest Capital Management.

About ISIAH International

ISIAH International, LLC is a certified minority owned investments company. For over 30 years, Thomas has been investing in a diversified portfolio of new and existing businesses. Isiah Lord Thomas, III serves as Chairman and CEO. For more information, please visit www.isiahinternational.com/isiah-insurance.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB’s vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

About Forest Capital Management

Forest Capital Management, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm whose sole focus is advising institutional retirement plans and plan sponsors in a co-fiduciary capacity. As financial advisors, Forest Capital’s footprint is national while maintaining a local feel.

https://www.forestcapitalmanagement.com/