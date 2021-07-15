National Reconnaissance Office Renews Contract with Planet Federal

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) extended its contract with Planet Federal to provide continued access to Planet’s Dove and SkySat imagery to the US Defense and Intelligence Communities. The contract now also includes early exploration of Planet’s SkySat video capabilities for limited use cases. Planet Federal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Planet Labs Inc., was created in 2018 to meet and exceed the critical needs of the US Government.

Planet has provided daily unclassified imagery over multiple areas of interest to the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community for the last five years.

Our unclassified and shareable daily global coverage is valued by analysts, planners, and war-fighters for its currency and availability. The always-on monitoring mission of Planet’s satellites complements and cues taskable imagery systems to provide a reliable, scalable, and cost-effective way to consistently monitor global activity and identify threats.

“Planet is proud of its work to respond to the operational need for imagery on demand,” says Robbie Schingler co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Planet. “Repeated, daily imagery complements taskable systems and when leveraged together, compresses the time between event detection, threat identification and action –– all in a manner that increases government resource efficiency.”

Planet’s always-on monitoring fleet combined with our 50 cm taskable SkySat imagery and video can deliver real-time intelligence that powers mission-critical decision making. This reliable data can be used to avoid blind spots, anticipate events, and empower rapid, informed action.

The Planet Team is proud to continue our engagement with the NRO and looks forward to partnering with the US Government to take full advantage of the growing capabilities of commercial space.

About Planet

