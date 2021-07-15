Introducing Echo Antioxidant Water™ by Synergy Science™

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Does your water protect you from disease? Echo Antioxidant Water does. Hydrogen gas, a smart antioxidant, reduces Reactive Oxidative Species (ROS), which causes oxidative stress and inflammation—the leading cause of most diseases. Echo Antioxidant Water™ is the perfect solution for those who are looking to improve their overall health by improving their water.

Synergy Science™ is the market leader in hydrogen-rich water, and is the world’s first and only company to receive IHSA (International Hydrogen Standards Association) certifications on all of our water products. We have recently set out to simplify our language in order to make our high-tech products easier for consumers to understand. The industry term “hydrogen water” fails to represent the amazing benefits and selective capabilities of hydrogen as an antioxidant. Starting in July 2021, we will now be referring to “hydrogen water” as Echo Antioxidant Water™.

Why “Echo Antioxidant Water™?”

We chose the term “Echo Antioxidant Water™” because we wanted to highlight a main benefit of drinking hydrogen-enriched water: its ability to fight off harmful radicals that cause damage to the cells in your body.

“The industry standard term ‘hydrogen water’ can create unnecessary confusion because people wonder why you would add hydrogen gas if it was already part of water. We are pivoting our terminology to better explain the benefits of Echo Water. ‘Antioxidant’ is a term consumers understand and accept. Rebranding was the best decision to foster inclusion and inspire individuals to learn more.” - Paul Barattiero, CEO/Founder

Nerdy Science Stuff: Traditional Antioxidants vs. Molecular Hydrogen

Echo Antioxidant Water™ is simply water infused with hydrogen gas. Hydrogen serves as a powerful selective antioxidant. While other sources of antioxidants, like blueberries, may promote healthy oxidation on a low level, hydrogen selectively neutralizes cytotoxic free radicals, helping eliminate oxidative stress and inflammation.

Molecular Hydrogen is backed by over 1,000 scientific studies, all located at HydrogenStudies.com These studies showcase 40+ health benefits (in over 170 disease models) that you can experience with Echo Antioxidant Water™.

The top five benefits of hydrogen gas are:

Boosts cognitive function

Improves gut function

Enhances immune function

Increases energy

Improves endurance

What to Expect?

July 1st 2021 marks the beginning of our transition from hydrogen water to Echo Antioxidant Water™, or Antioxidant Water™. We will be updating the content on our website and other forms of media.

We’re excited to announce this rebrand with updated messaging to allow people to understand and experience the powerful benefits that come from Echo Antioxidant Water™.

To learn more or sample our products, reach out to jordan@synergyscience.com

Synergy Science’s mission is to develop products that empower individuals to live a healthy life, unrestricted by health issues, allowing them to fulfill their potential and experience confidence and joy. We accomplish this by producing powerful solutions that support the body’s ability to improve gut health and reduce oxidative stress.