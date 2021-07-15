Amalgam Rx™ and AWS Collaborate to Accelerate and Simplify Healthcare Innovation

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amalgam Rx, Inc., the leader in connecting healthcare providers and life sciences companies through a SaaS-enabled digital marketplace and product platform, announced a collaboration with the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the development and global commercialization of regulated digital solutions designed to transform healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes and costs.

AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health communities. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

“The pandemic has accelerated the healthcare industry’s need to develop solutions that support holistic virtual care. Now that the point of care is not always a physical location, providers need tools to support evidence-based decision making and a way to extend their voices to patients outside the practice,” said Ryan Sysko, chief executive officer and founder of Amalgam Rx. “In order to reinforce holistic care and treatment plans, the challenge lies in building regulated digital solutions and leveraging the security, agility, and scale of the cloud to help meet regulatory, data security, and privacy requirements. The breadth and depth of AWS services enables Amalgam's solutions to help our customers support HCP decision making to change the lives of millions of patients.”

Amalgam’s platform runs on AWS and enables the rapid development and deployment of regulated digital solutions. Amalgam’s modules can be configured and customized by therapeutic area to enable complex algorithms and integration of devices and services from life sciences companies, payers, and healthcare systems into a single service offering. Amalgam enables new care delivery models to transform raw data into meaningful and actionable insights.

Amalgam’s platform makes use of AWS’s considerable services, including container-based serverless technologies to ensure portability and scalability across the globe, while also using service control policies to help enforce security, data, regulatory, quality, and privacy policies in an automated manner. In addition, Amalgam uses services that enable the ability to create, deploy, and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IAC) while applying Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) practices to deliver code changes more frequently and reliably. AWS supports the ability to run GxP-compliant workloads, allowing customers to run sensitive workloads and protect personal health information.

“We use Amalgam’s Clinical Decision Support (CDS) product, Avhana, running on AWS, to support our providers with evidence-based best-practice guidelines integrated directly into the workflow of our Electronic Health Record (EHR),” said Ashish D. Parikh, MD, Summit Medical Group-City MD’s chief quality officer.

“Amalgam has leveraged AWS to develop GxP compliant digital solutions and launched them on a global basis. As a leading digital solution provider, with SaMD solutions cleared on three continents, Amalgam has a tremendous opportunity to support patients and healthcare providers all over the world,” said Yury Rozenman, AWS’ segment leader - life sciences.

About Amalgam Rx

Amalgam Rx is the leader in bringing providers, life sciences, and digital solutions together. For more than 15 years, our team has been reimagining care delivery and creating lasting change across the chronic care ecosystem. Working in partnership with many of the world’s leading life sciences companies and health systems, Amalgam Rx has built an innovative platform for rapidly developing and scaling digital solutions — delivered through a wide variety of business models. Our proven end-to-end methodology enables the entire life cycle from R&D to commercialization. Amalgam’s solutions have generated more than 7 billion RWE data points utilized by patients and providers on three continents. Amalgam is the manufacturer of the iSage Rx app and white-labeled variants, the first prescription-only mobile application for the automated titration of all brands of basal insulin to receive market authorization in the United States, EU, and Brazil. iSage Rx allows physicians to choose from multiple clinically-validated basal insulin algorithms and to tailor the algorithms to the specific needs of their type 2 diabetes patients. For more information on how Amalgam Rx’s regulated, clinically validated technologies bring patients and providers closer together, reduce costs for payers, and unlock sustained value for partners, visit amalgamrx.com.