Schneider Electric Chosen as GM Preferred Provider to Accelerate US Fleet Customers into Electric Vehicle Market

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today has been selected as a preferred provider for GM’s Ultium Charge 360 fleet service to support electric vehicle infrastructure. The move will facilitate GM’s commitment to fleet electrification and provide a more seamless experience for GM fleet and BrightDrop customers via an end-to-end solution offered by Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric’s new EcoStruxure for Automotive and Mobility solution, an offering specifically for fleet customers that will now be available through the GM Ultium Charge 360 fleet service, is an EV infrastructure solution providing utility rate negotiation and modeling, software integration, charging station agnostic solutions, and cybersecurity architecture. The service also provides end-point cloud integration connecting products, controls, software and services, and Energy-as-a-Service design and financial support for the infrastructure solution.

“We are incredibly excited to be one of the first preferred providers to join the GM Ultium Charge 360 fleet service and, as the most sustainable company in the world1, we share their commitment to make the most of our energy resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all,” said Annette Clayton, CEO & president, Schneider Electric North America. “Our EcoStruxure for Automotive and Mobility solution will help us meet the needs of GM fleet and BrightDrop customers by proving an end-to-end EV infrastructure solution to facilitate their EV transition.”

As part of the preferred provider agreement, GM will also facilitate and coordinate integration between fleet customers’ existing integrated software solutions and Schneider Electric programming interfaces as needed. This means that Schneider Electric’s new EV infrastructure technology will work seamlessly with existing GM solutions where available, such as Energy Assist, OnStar Business Solutions, and OnStar Vehicle Insights, as well as newer technologies moving forward.

“Electrifying fleets is a critical step as we move toward EV adoption at scale and our work with Schneider Electric will help make the shift to electric as seamless and integrated as possible,” said Alex Keros, Lead Architect, EV Infrastructure, General Motors. “GM and Schneider Electric will provide fleet customers an integrated charging solution that can fit their needs through comprehensive fleet-depot charging.”

For more information on EV solutions from Schneider Electric, please visit: https://www.se.com/us/en/work/solutions/for-business/automotive.

