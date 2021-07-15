Transplace’s New Center of Excellence Opens in Northwest Arkansas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transplace, the leading provider of logistics technology and services, today celebrates the grand opening of its new center of excellence located at 4909 W. Magnolia St. in Rogers, Ark. The ultra-modern facility extends logistics solutions and supply chain strategies for the world’s leading brands and most active shippers. Located in Northwest Arkansas—a globally-recognized logistics hub—the new office is situated near renowned retailers, suppliers and shipper customers, with expectations for exponential growth.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson attended Transplace’s grand opening. “Northwest Arkansas is a focal point for innovation, commerce and new business opportunities,” said Governor Hutchinson. “Transplace is an industry leader and longtime business partner in this community. We anticipate even more progress as they expand to include hundreds of future new hires.”

Michael Preston, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce and Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Committee said, “Our region is an incubator for high-tech advancements and progressive enterprises. Transplace’s move from Lowell to this larger, cutting-edge operations center underscores the company’s tremendous growth over the years. This expansion is just the beginning of even more progress as we look forward to continued prosperity for our region.”

The new Rogers facility is 150,000 sf. As one of the world’s largest managed transportation services providers, Transplace offers shippers network scale and flexibility, while lowering operational risks and supply chain costs.

“For over 20 years, Transplace has made a commitment to Northwest Arkansas and our new center of excellence will infuse leading-edge logistics technology, as well as new job opportunities,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO of Transplace. “Our proximity to iconic brands that are among the largest, most prolific shippers, enhances communications, streamlines multi-shipper collaborations and optimizes transportation budgets.”

The new operations center extends Transplace’s investments in AI, machine learning and predictive analytics. Transplace will continue innovations to its transportation management system, SaaS application, Logistics Solutions Platform and other solutions to support shippers in Northwest Arkansas, across North America and Europe.

“Today’s grand opening marks another exciting step in Transplace’s strong growth journey,” said Jack Daly, Partner, and Alex Minasian, Principal at TPG Capital, Transplace’s majority shareholder. “The new center of excellence will drive significant job creation and business momentum in Arkansas’ Northwest region and builds on the company’s leadership in supply chain innovation. We are proud to support Frank and the team in this important milestone.”

To learn more about innovations in logistics management services and customized supply chain strategies, connect with a Transplace expert: transplace.com/contact/connect-with-an-expert/

About Transplace

Transplace powers one of the largest managed transportation and logistics networks in the world. Our tech-enabled services and solutions platform are backed by the unrivaled combination of innovative technology and a dedicated team of domain experts, engineers and data scientists. We are committed to thrilling our customers by consistently improving supply chain performance and providing greater visibility and control of their logistics networks. Companies of all sizes rely on Transplace to deliver trusted outcomes through best-in-class logistics management, strategic capacity and cross-border services. Follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Transplace.com and the Transplace Industry Blog.