MedAxiom Announces Industry Partnership with Vector Remote Care

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAxiom, the nation’s leading cardiovascular healthcare membership organization and performance community, is excited to announce its industry partnership with Vector Remote Care, a complete cardiac remote monitoring solution that makes it simple for cardiac care teams to accurately capture, manage, analyze and act on the growing volume of remote cardiac data.

“Vector Remote goes beyond traditional implantable cardiac rhythm management monitoring by also offering physiologic monitoring for the management of heart failure and hypertension patients,” said Joe Sasson Ph.D., EVP of MedAxiom Ventures. “The combination of these solutions can streamline member operations, drive new revenue, and reduce hospital readmissions, creating a positive impact on the patient and provider experience and our members’ value metrics. We are excited to welcome them as a MedAxiom Industry Partner and bring their solutions to our membership community.”

“Vector was founded with the goal of helping our clinical partners manage their patient load cost effectively,” said Kevin Hoffman, CEO and Founder. “We look forward to working with MedAxiom and their members to create scalable cardiac programs that result in better patient outcomes, happier caregivers and improved financial results.”

Vector’s Cardiac Intelligence Platform helps cardiology practices stay connected to their patients while maximizing the value of cardiac remote monitoring technology for arrhythmia management, heart failure and hypertension. Vector combines its Cardiac Intelligence Platform and live patient support to influence patient behavior through timely, multi-touch communication and positive reinforcement. These strategies directly impact higher patient compliance and on-time transmission delivery. Vector's technology-enabled services allows providers to manage the entire cardiac remote data lifecycle. From patient set up to data transmission, analysis and EHR integration, Vector provides the tools and support to deliver care efficiently and support those practices overwhelmed by multiple systems, manual processes, or at risk of missing important alerts.

“Vector made essential clinical information much more accessible to me in real time. This put me at ease. I feel much more secure and safe, knowing my patients are well taken care of,” said Dr. Christopher Porterfield, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist.

Learn more about Vector Remote Care at https://vectorremote.com.

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community’s largest membership and resources network and the leading cardiovascular-specific consulting team in the U.S. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of more than 400 cardiovascular organization members and thousands of providers, administrators and clinicians. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For additional information, visit www.MedAxiom.com.

About Vector Remote Care

Vector is on a mission to improve cardiac health for the millions of people suffering from heart disease, not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s personal. Kevin Hoffman, CEO, witnessed his mother go into cardiac arrest on a family ski vacation at the age of twelve. After a career in the healthcare industry Kevin founded Vector Remote Care to improve the lives of cardiac patients like his mother, along with those who work at the clinics who care for them. From ensuring patients get connected to monitoring transmissions for episodes to managing remote cardiac device data, Vector makes it easier for cardiology practices to grow without getting buried in the busywork of remote monitoring. For additional information, visit: https://vectorremote.com.