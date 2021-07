The MARTINI Santo Stefano Belbo winery, located in the heart of the Asti region and responsible for producing 30% of all the grape ‘must’ (grape juice) for MARTINI Asti, was recently certified sustainable by Equalitas, the most comprehensive sustainability standard in Italian wine making, following an audit by certification body, Valoritalia. Of the remaining 70%, more than two-thirds of the grape must suppliers – cooperatives representing hundreds of small grape growers – have also been certified sustainable by Equalitas with the remainder on track to be certified this year. (Photo: Business Wire)