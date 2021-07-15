The Cleanie Awards® Teams Up with Solar Power Events

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cleanie Awards®, the #1 awards program celebrating people and brands driving the clean energy economy, announced today its continued partnership with Solar Power Events. The Cleanie Awards will unveil the 2021 award recipients at Solar Power International (SPI), part of SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week September 20-23. The date and time of the awards ceremony will be revealed later this summer.

The three-year partnership brings together two of the industry’s leading organizations committed to showcasing those making an impact in the clean economy and paving the way to a decarbonized future. The Cleanie Awards’ broad reach across the cleantech, climate tech, and clean energy verticals presents a wonderful opportunity for synergy and idea-sharing between SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week’s attendees and the leaders of the energy transition at large.

“We are proud to launch the fourth year of The Cleanie Awards and once again partner with Solar Power Events,” said Randee Gilmore, Executive Director, The Cleanie Awards. “We continuously see double digit growth year-over-year in the number of submissions, and we anticipate this year to be no exception. Partnering with organizations like Solar Power Events broadens our network and gives us the opportunity to connect with hundreds of leaders and innovators across the clean energy spectrum.”

Launched in 2018, The Cleanie Awards has welcomed more than 50 brands into its winner’s circle. The 2020 class of winners includes ENGIE North America, Nextracker, Swinerton Renewable Energy, Consumers Energy, Hannon Armstrong, Pillsbury Law, REsurety, Inc., and 8Minute Solar Energy.

The Cleanie Awards works with a highly-prominent advisory board, and a panel comprised of 10 distinguished industry leaders will evaluate this year’s submissions. This year’s awards categories are:

Company of the Year

Best Corporate Sustainability Program

Best Journalist

Best Media Outlet (People’s Choice!)

Champion in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

College Excellence, sponsored by REpowering Schools

Investment Leader of the Year

Keep the Power On

Pioneer in New Technology

Project of the Year (People’s Choice!)

Rising Star

Trailblazer

Woman of the Year

You can submit a nomination directly on the award platform here.

For more information on The Cleanie Awards, go to www.thecleanieawards.com. Submissions close on July 31, 2021.

About The Cleanie Awards®

The Cleanie Awards is the only cleantech and renewables industry awards program focused on honoring innovators and disruptors who are creating market-moving solutions. The program’s mission is to influence public opinion about technologies working toward a clean energy future. The team includes a highly prominent advisory board and judging panel of experienced business leaders, entrepreneurs, and communicators who are committed to advancing clean technology.

For more information, visit the website at www.thecleanieawards.com

About Solar Power Events

Presented by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), Solar Power Events strives to keep the industry moving forward by offering cutting-edge events centered around the trends, technology, and research that power the industry. For additional information regarding Solar Power Events, visit us at www.events.solar.