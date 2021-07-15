JCPenney Introduces Thereabouts™ Brand for Fully Inclusive Back-to-School Style

The Thereabouts assortment has all the back-to-school essentials, from basics to uniforms, sleep to outerwear, and a variety of shoe styles. Designed for all ages from toddler to big kid, the Thereabouts line runs from 2T–22, including plus and husky, and is JCPenney’s most inclusive line yet. (Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing the Thereabouts™ private brand, JCPenney’s new, inclusive line of on-trend kids apparel that celebrates diversity of shapes, sizes, styles, and abilities. Hear from Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, and JCPenney designers who brought the brand to life.

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Back-to-school season is more exciting than ever as parents prepare to send their kids back for in-person learning this fall. To ensure every kid can confidently express their style as they head into the classroom, JCPenney introduces the Thereabouts™ private brand, a new inclusive line of kids apparel that celebrates diversity of shapes, sizes, styles, and abilities. Designed with every kid in mind, the Thereabouts collection is available exclusively at JCPenney and jcp.com beginning July 15.

“We believe all kids should feel confident and capable in the clothes they wear, and parents should feel good about the clothes they buy,” says Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “Fulfilling the wants and needs of our diverse customer base is the foundation of our business. That’s why we relied on research and feedback from parents and kids throughout the design process. We are proud to say that the Thereabouts collection is our most inclusive kids brand ever.”

The Thereabouts assortment has all the back-to-school essentials, from basics to uniforms, sleep to outerwear, and a variety of shoe styles. Designed for all ages from toddler to big kid, the Thereabouts line is size-inclusive running from 2T–22, including plus and husky.

Made with super soft fabrics, the Thereabouts collection is inspired by the latest trends in kids’ fashion, including sneaker dresses, head-to-toe color, and prairie cool looks. Thereabouts apparel is available with adaptive features, including easy-access openings, sensory-friendly seaming, and no tags, ensuring there’s something stylish for every kid, including those with disabilities. JCPenney has also partnered with Patti + Ricky, an adaptive fashion marketplace for adults and kids with disabilities, to expand its children’s adaptive offerings via notable accessory brands PunkinFutz™, BeedleBug™, Max & Me™, and Myself Belts™. Shop all adaptive apparel and accessories on jcp.com.

In addition to offering inclusive apparel for kids who make the future bright, JCPenney is partnering with Communities In Schools® (CIS™) to make sure they have the support and resources they need to succeed. From July 15 to Aug. 12, JCPenney will donate $1 for every Thereabouts item sold in store or online, up to $100,000, to Communities In Schools to fund programming that empowers students to stay in school and achieve in life.

About JCPenney

JCPenney proudly serves customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico and at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com. JCPenney is one of the nation’s largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, JCPenney employs more than 50,000 associates worldwide and has served customers for over 119 years, playing a vital role in the communities it serves. For additional information, please visit jcp.com and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Patti + Ricky

Patti + Ricky is the adaptive fashion marketplace for adults and kids with disabilities, chronic conditions, aging seniors and caregivers. Founder Alexandra Herold’s parents both worked in the New York City fashion and accessory industry. Growing up in a house full of conversations about the next fashion trend or “it” color of the season led Alexandra to feel like she was born into retail and that it is in her blood. Her own disabilities, her close relationship with her cousin Ricky who was unable to walk or verbally communicate, and her mother’s battle with brain cancer fueled Alexandra’s determination to launch Patti + Ricky. Many of the designers whose products are featured on the site also have disabilities or a loved one with disabilities. Patti + Ricky strives to be the one-stop shop for people with disabilities including visible and non-visible disabilities as well as temporary and lifelong disabilities. To learn more and to shop visit www.PattiAndRicky.com.

About Communities In Schools (CIS)

Communities In Schools® (CIS™) is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Working directly inside more than 2,900 schools across the country, we connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. Together, we build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations. For more information visit www.communitiesinschools.org.