Keystone expands in Great Lakes Region with Loman-Ray Insurance Group of Illinois

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continues its expansion in the Great Lakes region by bringing Loman-Ray Insurance Group (Loman-Ray) of Broadlands, Illinois into its community.

“Loman-Ray is a highly respected agency in central Illinois that continues to bring value to their clients. They are progressive, but still appreciate the value of strong personal relationships. Loman-Ray definitely fulfills our mantra of ‘bringing the best together’ and we’re proud to call them a part of Keystone,” said Matt Fink, our state vice president for Illinois.

“Loman-Ray Insurance Group is excited about the new opportunities that being a part of Keystone will bring,” noted Agency Principal Brian Loman. “The broader access to quality carriers will help us maximize commissions by opening new markets we haven’t had access to before. We’re looking forward to writing more new business while also increasing retention rates for current business with this new partnership.”

About Loman-Ray Insurance Group– Loman-Ray has 40 years’ experience serving Central Illinois clients in the areas of personal and commercial lines, farm/crop & hail, and individual and group health; developing a niche in the forming of association groups. In January of 2018, Loman-Ray purchased Harris Insurance and WAB Insurance, merging all three agencies into Loman-Ray Insurance Group. President Brian Loman joined the agency in 2000. For more, visit https://www.lomanray.com/.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 17 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.