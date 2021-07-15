Allvue Systems Selected as Software Provider for VI Asset Management’s New Private Credit Fund

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that VI Asset Management has selected the firm as their software provider to support their recently launched private credit business focused on providing direct lending financial solutions to growing middle-market companies across Asia Pacific. VI Asset Management (“VIAM”) is an established Asia-Pacific asset manager with a specialist expertise in private markets.

Allvue will support VIAM with their best-in-class CRM, Private Debt, and Investment Accounting solutions as they launch their new middle-market direct lending practice. This combined offering will provide a fully integrated platform to manage their business from end-to-end including tracking portfolio and pipeline data, improving risk management, optimizing decision-making, streamlining operations, and preparing investor and portfolio reports. Allvue’s comprehensive software will provide VIAM with the tools needed to effectively manage the complex processes associated with private credit portfolios so the firm can maximize returns as they scale their business.

“As we launched our first private credit fund focused on middle-market direct lending, it was critical that we found a technology solutions partner that could support our entire private credit business and help us move quickly in this growing market,” said Larry Xin, CEO of VI Asset Management. “Allvue’s market expertise and commitment throughout the deal process showcased the long-term value they will bring as a true collaborative partner to ensure that we meet the needs of our stakeholders as we accelerate our growth strategy.”

“Private credit is one of the fastest growing alternative asset classes globally and investors are increasingly allocating capital to the space across the APAC region,” said Edward Bee, Head of APAC at Allvue Systems. “VIAM has recognized the emergence of this trend and understands the merit of end-to-end software that increases efficiency and transparency. Allvue’s powerful product suite will equip VIAM with one integrated platform to streamline and optimize operations for their private credit business.”

Allvue’s Private Debt offering provides direct lenders and mezzanine investors with a platform to manage deal pipeline, origination, underwriting, approval, and monitoring processes all in one place. By implementing Allvue’s solution, VIAM becomes the service provider’s first client in the APAC region. Earlier this year, Allvue established a presence in APAC with the opening of their first office in Singapore.

About Allvue

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of investment management solutions for fund managers, investors, and administrators in the alternative investments industry. The company offers innovative, configurable investment software with an integrated front-to-back solution that empowers superior investment decisions by eliminating the barriers between systems, information, and people, and streamlining investment processes. Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, and currently manages over $2.5 trillion in assets on its platform. The company is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to product enhancements and innovation, and a focus on private debt, private equity, and other alternative asset classes, Allvue helps firms make better investment decisions, enables deeper relationships with their investors and prospects, and allows them to spend less time getting information and more time using it. To learn more about Allvue, please visit: https://www.allvuesystems.com/

About VI Asset Management

VI Asset Management (“VIAM”) is an established asset management group with over US$11 bn of AUM across multiple asset classes and key business centres in Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea.

The foundation of VIAM’s unique private credit offering is backed by over 20 years of investment experience, an extensive network across Asia that delivers unique proprietary sourcing capabilities, and core dedicated investment and research teams that share our ESG values. Founded by one of Asia’s most successful technology entrepreneurs, VIAM was developed from the ground up to embrace the advantages of employing the latest and best-in-class technologies to help power efficiencies and meet the ever increasing informational demands of its fast growing investment management business. To learn more about VIAM or its funds, please contact: ir@viamc.com