Collaboration Between The LYCRA Company and HeiQ Promises an Exciting Future for Textiles With a Focus on Stretch, Comfort, Freshness and Sustainability

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textile technology innovation leaders, The LYCRA Company and HeiQ, have entered into a broad-based collaboration across multiple technology and brand platforms that promises to bring more innovative, quality-enhancing and sustainable textile technologies to consumers around the world.

Building on exploratory discussions that started in early 2019, HeiQ and The LYCRA Company have elected to leverage their shared philosophies and strengths in textile science, commercial networks, and global marketing to drive innovation platforms into broad textile markets. The companies envision consumer-branded innovations in the stretch, thermoregulation, freshness and sustainability market spaces.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of this collaboration, the culmination of conversations that began two years ago,” commented Steve Stewart, chief brand and innovation officer at The LYCRA Company. “By combining the strength of both companies, we will continue to drive meaningful innovation within the textile industry, delivering new solutions at a quicker pace to a broader audience.”

Together, The LYCRA Company and HeiQ bring trusted expertise across the global textile value-chain of yarn processors, fabric mills, garment producers, brands and retailers and demonstrate a commitment to sustainable, consumer-driven innovations, delivered through partnerships, that take textile performance to unprecedented levels. These industry leaders have complementary strengths: whereas The LYCRA Company is the consumer-recognized leader in branded fibers and fabrics addressing needs for sustainable stretch, warming and cooling, HeiQ is a renowned innovator in finished-based innovations addressing freshness, sustainability, smart temperature management, antiviral, dryness, and many other market spaces.

The initial and first of many innovation platforms will roll out through the summer, bringing a new dimension of comfort and confidence to the consumer by delivering HeiQ freshness and antiviral benefits with the quality and comfort of stretch fabrics certified to perform with a new LYCRA® freshFX® technology brand standard. Preparation for this innovation is already underway, with an initial focus on Chinese local value chains for the Chinese consumer, and the introduction is earmarked for the Intertextile show in Shanghai at the end of August.

“Our goal at HeiQ is to enable brands and mills in the textile industry to bring more comfort, performance and sustainability to textile products while raising brand awareness with key consumers who will benefit the most from these innovations,” noted Carlo Centonze, co-founder and CEO of HeiQ Group. “This collaboration with The LYCRA Company not only brings the best minds together but also ensures our breakthrough innovations will be available for and benefit as many consumers as possible.”

“The collaboration is based on a strong foundation of common values and philosophies shared by our two companies,” said Julien Born, CEO at The LYCRA Company. “We look forward to exploring the natural synergies between us and uncovering new solutions for the apparel industry.”

The focus of these collaborations will be to address relevant consumer needs for quality, durability, and sustainable garments. Sample fabrics and garments will be available in late summer for commercial selection.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, and TACTEL®. The LYCRA Company’s legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

LYCRA® freshFX® is trademark of The LYCRA Company.

About HeiQ

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE:HEIQ), HeiQ is a leader in textile and materials innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance technologies on the market today. HeiQ strives to improve the lives of billions of people through pioneering textiles and materials innovation. Combining three areas of expertise – scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing and consumer ingredient branding – HeiQ is the ideal innovation partner to create differentiating and sustainable products and capture the added value at the point of sale. With its 14 offices, 7 manufacturing sites and 7 R&D hubs, HeiQ today employs 190 professionals. It has a total capacity of 45,000 tons of specialty chemicals per year and serves over 1,000 industrial customers in over 60 countries. Today, HeiQ’s consumer goods and medical devices can be found in 56 countries. For more information, visit www.heiq.com.