Sercompe Expands As-a-Service Offerings and Drives Business Growth with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Sercompe, a leading IT management service provider in Brazil, has selected HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to power its expanded industry-leading portfolio of cloud solutions. The updated Sercompe portfolio of as-a-service solutions will be powered by the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform and intelligent, self-managing HPE Nimble Storage solutions, enabling the business to scale up and down to meet business requirements, develop new offerings more quickly and easily respond to any workload and compute requirement from its own end-user customers.

Sercompe is one of the leading specialists in IT infrastructure services in Brazil, with over 30 years’ experience in designing, selling, and implementing customized solutions for customers of all sizes and sectors. As a long standing HPE authorized partner, Sercompe is benefiting from the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform, which has been serving Sercompe and its customers since 2017. To power further growth, the business required a solution that combines reliable data availability and an adaptable storage strategy.

Sercompe chose to expand its existing partnership with HPE to help grow its market offering and further drive core operational efficiencies. With the upgraded HPE-powered solution, Sercompe will be able to quickly scale up its capacity and resources to serve a greater number of customers, while also retaining financial flexibility, preserving cash flow, and reducing the cost of over-provisioning. Furthermore, HPE GreenLake Central will also provide Sercompe a platform to manage costs, utilization, compliance, and security across its entire multi-cloud estate – through a single pane of glass.

“The HPE as-a-service solutions have been a game changer for us as they allow both our business and our customers to benefit from pay-per-use billing, rapid scalability, and transparent resource management,” said Rafael Reimer, Managing Director at Sercompe. “By combining our experience, business and technology with best-in-class HPE hardware and software all delivered via the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, we’re creating an industry-leading as-a-service proposition for our customers that helps us stay ahead of competitors and helps us reach new heights.”

Sercompe customers will benefit from a pay-per-use solution along with full visibility over usage and spend, without significant upfront capital investments and costs incurred from managing their own on-premises data centers. With HPE Nimble Storage, Sercompe will benefit from the industry’s most advanced AI for infrastructure, with predictive analytics that diagnose and resolve infrastructure issues through HPE InfoSight.

“Our collaboration with Sercompe further enhances our global partner ecosystem for our as-a-service offerings and helps us bring the cloud to our customers,” added Leonardo Rangel, Director, Channel and Ecosystem at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Brazil. “We are proud that our technology and the economics of our as-a-service solutions allow service providers to further differentiate their own offerings and enhance the cloud experience for their customers.”

The HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service offering that can run on premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. The HPE GreenLake cloud platform combines simplicity and agility with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. The HPE GreenLake cloud platform offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for bare metal, compute, container management, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, 5G, HCI, high performance compute, machine learning operations, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing with over $4.8 billion USD in total contract value and more than 900 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, the HPE GreenLake cloud platform has more than 1200 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

