GetintheLoop Expands to the US Through a Partnership With BenefitHub

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GetintheLoop, Canada's largest shop local platform and fastest-growing franchise over the past two years, is expanding to the United States through a partnership with BenefitHub, the world's largest employee lifestyle benefits company with 17 million global members.

GetintheLoop Local franchise owners develop hyper-local marketplaces by providing a suite of business marketing tools designed for local businesses and access to local consumer audiences, including through the partnership, BenefitHub's 10 million US members.

What it means for BenefitHub members

Through the partnership, GetintheLoop will provide valuable local content to bolster the BenefitHub local offers experience.

BenefitHub Founder/CEO Seif Saghri explains, "Our partner employers have long requested more local deals around their campuses and neighborhoods where their employees live. This partnership will give us a stronger and growing local offering."

What it means for local businesses

Soon restaurants, retailers, and other service and hospitality businesses throughout the US will be able to access GetintheLoop's suite of local business marketing tools and BenefitHub's 10 million employee members.

Over 5,000 businesses in Canada currently benefit from GetintheLoop attracting new customers and repeat business. The partnership will empower local businesses in the US to grow with an affordable omnichannel presence and insights to maximize their campaign success.

What it means for entrepreneurs

GetintheLoop will launch its innovative SaaS franchise in the US starting in Nevada & Arizona this month with an accelerated US growth plan in the fall of 2021. GetintheLoop Founder/CEO Matt Crowell notes, "we're excited to jump-start the launch of GetintheLoop into the US with a consumer audience of 10 million people and an amazing aligned partner in BenefitHub."

Over the past 18 months, GetintheLoop Local saw a surge in franchise demand which doubled the size of their network as the pandemic accelerated the need for local businesses to use digital tools to connect with consumers.

As the pandemic recedes, more and more people want to explore and rediscover their neighborhoods while saving money. This partnership will help thousands of local businesses connect with millions of BenefitHub members while creating a business opportunity for entrepreneurs in every community in the United States.

ABOUT GetintheLoop

GetintheLoop is Canada's leading Shop Local Community, providing businesses with an easy and effective way to attract and retain local customers. Members join to receive local offers and rewards while discovering and supporting local businesses like restaurants, retail, and things to do, from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.GetintheLoop.ca.

GetintheLoop is expanding into new markets with local owners/operators through our innovative approach to franchising. For more information, visit www.GetintheLoopLocal.com.

Third-party apps and websites can apply GetintheLoop's software development kit (SDK) and API to integrate local offers right into their app and website, providing users with our network of relevant and local offers with one simple integration.

ABOUT BenefitHub

Founded in 1999, BenefitHub's mission is to help millions of people improve the quality of their daily lives through accessing the world's largest selection of personally relevant lifestyle benefits and rewards.

BenefitHub helps employers and membership organizations keep their members highly engaged. Today, more than 10,000 companies in 15 countries use BenefitHub, including over 20% of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of associations, hospital systems, non-profits, and government entities. For more information, visit www.benefithub.com.