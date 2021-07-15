ASG Launches “Radicle Health” - a Group of Industry Leading Human Services Software Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ASG announces the launch of Radicle Health - a group of four industry leading human services software companies. Radicle Health comprises Foothold Technology, Exym, Link2Feed and KCare, each of which will remain standalone products and brands.

“When we speak with human services organizations, we consistently hear about clunky software, cumbersome workflows, and siloization of data. We hear about EHRs as a primary driver of employee dissatisfaction, headache, and ultimately, turnover. And we don’t understand why it needs to be this way. So we created Radicle Health. A radicle is the foundation of a strong root system, and a slight change of spelling represents a departure from tradition. Our software is mission critical - like a strong root system - and we believe we’re doing something different. We couldn’t be more excited to launch Radicle Health, a group of companies putting their heads together to provide human services organizations with the technology they deserve,” said Tyler Hoffman, Group CEO of Radicle Health and CEO of Foothold Technology.

Radicle Health includes:

Foothold Technology - founded in 2000, Foothold Technology provides EHR and care management software for agencies across the spectrum of human services.

founded in 2000, Foothold Technology provides EHR and care management software for agencies across the spectrum of human services. Exym - founded in 2004, Exym provides EHR software for behavioral health agencies in California, with its strongest presence in LA County.

founded in 2004, Exym provides EHR software for behavioral health agencies in California, with its strongest presence in LA County. KCare - founded in 2020 with the merger of KaleidaCare and extendedReach, KCare provides case management software for social services agencies in child & family welfare.

founded in 2020 with the merger of KaleidaCare and extendedReach, KCare provides case management software for social services agencies in child & family welfare. Link2Feed - founded in 2010, Link2Feed provides client and inventory management software for nonprofit agencies focused on poverty relief or food insecurity.

“Despite many attempts, it is clear that no one company can be all things to all people in this market. Human services is just too fragmented and complicated for a one-size-fits-all approach. Our answer is to support our companies in doing what they do best, while simultaneously identifying and acting on broader, cross-company opportunities for collaboration. That way, our companies remain laser-focused on their customers’ unique needs, but with the ability to work together on initiatives that impact all of our customers,” said Marlowe Greenberg, Chief Product Officer of Radicle Health.

Customers of Foothold, Exym, KCare, and Link2Feed can expect their products, employee relationships, and workflows to remain the same. These four companies will work collaboratively under the umbrella brand of Radicle Health, but will maintain their individual brands and remain entirely focused on their customers. Katie Cortes, Beth Berger, and Emily Branton will continue to serve as CEO of KCare, Exym, and Link2Feed, respectively. Tyler Hoffman will continue to serve as CEO of Foothold Technology, in addition to his role as Group CEO of Radicle Health.

Radicle Health plans to continue growing its companies organically, as well as acquiring additional human services software companies in the future.

About Radicle Health

Radicle Health acquires mission-critical human services software companies. Today, Radicle Health's companies are: Foothold Technology, Exym, KCare, and Link2Feed.

Radicle Health believes technology is at the root of success in the human services sector, but that no single system can meet the needs of every agency. So Radicle Health was built around this guiding principle. Its companies are 100% committed to their products, their customers, and the individuals their customers serve. But under one roof, Radicle Health’s teams can learn from each other, can more quickly test ideas, and can think holistically about their communities and the people at the center of those communities.

About ASG

ASG is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.