Andersen Global Enters Dominican Republic with Collaborating Firm Pellerano & Herrera

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global expands its presence into the Dominican Republic through a Collaboration Agreement with Santo Domingo-based law firm Pellerano & Herrera.

Pellerano & Herrera, founded in 1952 and led by Managing Partner Ricardo Pellerano, provides a full scope of legal services, focusing on M&A, litigation, real estate and tax. Operating with seven Partners and over 75 professionals, the full-service firm serves domestic and international clients from individuals to multinational companies. Additionally, the firm has been consistently recognized by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, Latin Lawyer and IFLR1000.

“Our multidisciplinary team of lawyers, innovative nature and strong dedication to stewardship ensures we provide our clients with high-quality services,” Ricardo said. “Given Andersen Global’s international coverage, our non-exclusive collaboration will allow us to continue providing a full suite of independent solutions to both our local clientele looking to expand globally as well as our international clientele with cross-border needs.”

“Pellerano & Herrera has been involved in most of the major transactions in the Dominican Republic, and they are recognized as one of the most knowledgeable, experienced and diversified law firms in the country,” added Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “With the addition of Ricardo and his team, we have further expanded the depth and breadth of our expertise in Latin America, and we expect to continue cultivating our platform in the region with the addition of key practices and leadership.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 279 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.