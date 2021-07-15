Arcos Bosques Tower 1 Selects HID Mobile Access Solution and Readers for Secure, Touchless Access Control

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that the Arcos Bosques Torre 1 (Tower 1) has deployed its access control solutions to heighten security and better manage visitor entry. Located in the Bosques de las Lomas neighborhood of Mexico City, the center is comprised of six buildings. The complex includes two skyscrapers and is home to high-profile law firms, industrial, mining, media and technology companies, and one of the city’s most recognized shopping centers.

With the help of system integrator Logen, Arcos Bosques Corporate Center chose HID Mobile Access® solutions as well as HID readers and smart card technologies for tenants and visitors to securely pass through its 16 turnstiles and use the 32 elevators that lead to their offices. The HID solutions also give tenants the choice of using their mobile devices or physical smart cards for entry.

“Accessing the building by simply presenting a mobile phone makes a lot of sense as we look for ways to eliminate touching things during the global pandemic,” said Santiago Morett, Project Manager at Servicon, facilities manager for Arcos Bosques. “HID Mobile Access has given us touchless entry and safer building security, which is more important than ever for our tenants.”

HID’s mobile access solution also enables administrators to remotely create, issue, manage and revoke credentials through the cloud-based infrastructure. Servicon, the facility management company for Arcos Bosques, now has continuous building access visibility through a unified, up-to-the-minute database of the tower’s tenant names, affiliated companies and work locations.

“Building security today extends not only to who has access but also to how individuals are able to enter a facility,” said Harm Radstaak, Senior Vice President and Head of Physical Access Control Solutions with HID Global. “HID’s access control solutions provide the foundation for optimal oversight and control while also keeping people healthy and safe.”

