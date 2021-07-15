Odfjell Vineyards and Frederick Wildman and Sons Announce Extension of Strategic Sales Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frederick Wildman and Sons today announced the extension of its sales partnership with Odfjell Vineyards, a leading Chilean producer of organic and biodynamic wines. Already distributed in select markets through its wholesale division, Frederick Wildman will expand its strategic sales and marketing services to support the award-winning Odfjell portfolio nationally.

“Odfjell and Frederick Wildman both share a history of excellence and innovation,” said Odfjell General Manager Gonzalo Gómez Estol. “We are excited to evolve our partnership and to join their portfolio as the first Chilean organic winery.”

Odfjell Vineyards, named after its founder, Dan Odfjell, has been dedicated to crafting quality wines with utmost respect for the environment since its creation in the 1990s. Inspired by Dan Odfjell’s Norwegian heritage, the winery combines pioneering spirit with precision to the art of winemaking to enhance the natural quality of the grapes. All vineyards are certified organic and biodynamic, and every aspect of production ensures healthy interaction between plants, animals, and environment.

The winery uses biodynamic and organic practices to create vibrant wines that express the best of three valleys, Maipo, Lontué, and the centenary vineyard in Cauquenes, in the Maule Valley. Each vineyard has a unique microclimate ideal for growing Cabernet Sauvignon, Carménère, Carignan, and Malbec varietals. Frederick Wildman will import Odfjell’s award-winning lines Armador, Orzada, and Odfjell, as well as the winery’s blended offerings, Aliara and Capítulo.

“We are proud to partner with esteemed producer Odfjell Vineyards to introduce high quality, authentic Chilean and organic wines to our global portfolio,” said Nicholas Shoults, Senior VP, National Sales at Frederick Wildman. “Organic wine is a growing category, and this partnership captures an emerging trend in the industry.”

Through this strategic sales partnership, Frederick Wildman will work with their distributor partners for Odfjell wines to be available on retail shelves regionally by August 2021, with plans to expand nationally.

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS

Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York based fine wine importer offering the leading properties from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, and other regions. The portfolio includes more than 75 brands, including: Santi, Nino Negri, Lamberti, Pol Roger, Château Fuissé, J.J. Vincent, Olivier Leflaive, Famille Hugel, Pascal Jolivet, Chartreuse, Marchesi di Barolo, Domaine Faiveley, as well as Cantine Riunite & CIV’s full portfolio, and the wines of Gruppo Italiano Vini. For more information, visit https://www.frederickwildman.com/.

ABOUT ODFJELL VINEYARDS

Odfjell Vineyards is a family-owned winery situated in Chile’s Maipo Valley dedicated to the art and craft of winemaking and sustainability. Inspired by the Viking spirit of exploration, Odfjell produces vibrant, expressive wines using organic and biodynamic practices to respect and take care of the land and the people.