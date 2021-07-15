Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Partners With Venuetize to Develop HOFV-Dedicated App

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced it has selected Venuetize, leaders in mobile-first and advanced payment technology for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, to develop a Destination-themed mobile app. The mobile app will provide guests with relevant information for a more enjoyable and convenient visit to the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.

“A critical part of an enjoyable all-around experience for Destination visitors is our ability to provide them with interactive information that they can access at their fingertips,” said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. “Venuetize is extremely well-versed in providing creative solutions to make guests’ visits easier, safer and more fun. We look forward to utilizing their expertise to keep our guests informed and help them get even more out of their experiences at the Destination.”

Once launched, the official HOFV app will immediately create more convenience and engagement with guests, offering a variety of content in the form of seamless hospitality booking to any of the on-campus attractions and the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown; news on future developments; a calendar of Destination events; directions and a map of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; and parking information.

In future phases, the app will also be equipped with the capability to offer augmented reality features, such as a 3-D map of the Destination, and access to ticket purchasing for events. The app will also connect guests to the Hall Of Fantasy League—the first community-backed national fantasy league—through the League’s official app once available. Users will be able to stake a team, view fantasy news, and chat with fantasy and all other fans – all through their mobile devices.

“Our mobile platform was built from the very beginning to address the complexities involved in connecting a multi-use environment,” said Craig Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer of Venuetize. “Our partnership with HOFV is a great example of how mobile technology can play a vital role in driving awareness for a year-round destination, that in return will result in repeat guest visits and significant monetization opportunities for our clients.”

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Venuetize

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.