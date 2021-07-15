Quanergy Partners with Surveillance Systems Integrated (SSI) to Improve Gaming Industry’s Security and Operations

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of Optical Phase array (OPA)-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced a new partnership with Surveillance Systems Integrated (SSI), a top systems integrator in the gaming industry. The joint partnership offers LiDAR-based surveillance that provides advanced security and business intelligence to casinos, retail, and commercial applications in the US market.

SSI designs and installs Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and IP video networks technologies to help casinos reduce negative financial impacts from advantage play, scam artists, false clams, and related threats. SSI chose Quanergy's LiDAR-based surveillance and flow management solution, to create a more comprehensive system that both protects security and provides advanced business intelligence. The Quanergy system leverages 3D LiDAR to gather valuable data about the flow of people throughout the space, while protecting individual privacy.

QORTEX DTC™, which is part of Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR Flow Management platform, provides advanced perception capabilities to monitor and track customer traffic patterns in the casino. This data is integrated with SSI’s customers’ video management system (VMS) to accurately identify and assess security situations to enable a rapid response.

Furthermore, Quanergy’s Flow Management platform also delivers business intelligence solutions to provide deeper insights for guest experience and sales enhancement that help gaming environments not only protect their financial interests from harm, but also optimize their facility to maximize profits. The foot traffic pattern information, for example, can be used to create customer heat maps showing where casino patrons are spending their time to optimize the facility layout, as well as marketing or advertising placement.

“We selected Quanergy for its engineering leadership in LiDAR,” said Todd Flowers, president, SSI. “The company’s technology is becoming indispensable for a wide variety of internet of things (IoT) applications, creating smart spaces—including gaming environments—that are safer and more efficient.”

“We are very excited to be working with SSI to bring Quanergy’s LiDAR solutions which provide security awareness and insightful data of crowd traffic to the gaming industry,” said Gerald Becker, Quanergy’s VP of market development and alliances. “Working together, we can deliver solutions that improve safety for their customers and facilities, while increasing their business by utilizing the collected data from the crowd traffic flow. This approach enables gaming businesses to design entertainment areas based on the customers’ travel journey.”

For more information about Quanergy and its LiDAR solutions, visit quanergy.com.

About Quanergy Systems

Quanergy Systems’ mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by over 350 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

About System Integration Systems

SSI Surveillance Systems Inc. is the leading gaming security integration company in North America. SSI provides services from full casino system design to complete integration of multiple technologies in some of the most extreme environments. Our portfolio consists of properties from coast-to-coast in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean. For more information, please visit us at www.ssicctv.com.