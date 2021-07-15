AppDirect Enables Sektor to Scale IT Distribution Across Asia-Pacific Region

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppDirect®, the leading subscription commerce platform company, today announced it has been selected by Sektor, a leading technology distribution group headquartered in New Zealand, to support its digital transformation and growth initiatives. AppDirect will make an immediate impact by enabling Sektor to automate its reseller operations, allowing the company to expand its software catalog, scale its security software practice and accelerate its go-to-market across the APAC region.

In addition to these near-term goals, the AppDirect platform is a full-stack subscription commerce solution that will enable Sektor to pursue its medium and long-range plans for growth. These include moving additional lines of business onto the platform, such as its core hardware products to support its hardware as a service (HaaS) offerings, as well as driving even wider geographic expansion. With Sektor, AppDirect is also adding another customer to its list of marquee customers in the APAC region, including Telstra, and gaining a solid foothold in the IT distributor sector.

“In today’s highly competitive market, automation is the only way to make sure companies can meet customer demand and stay ahead of the competition,” said Daniel Saks, co-founder and co-CEO of AppDirect. “We are thrilled to work with Sektor to not only automate and streamline the reseller experience, but also give them the flexibility and freedom to grow as they launch new offerings and go-to-market strategies, and take their business to the next level.”

“The subscription commerce capabilities that AppDirect gives us are a critical piece of our digital transformation, allowing us to innovate and offer more choice in software solutions,” said Rhys Warren, CEO of Sektor. “As Sektor continues to grow, this partnership will help our business scale quickly as we look to expand in the greater Asia-Pacific market.”

About AppDirect

AppDirect offers a subscription commerce platform that removes the complexity of building a recurring business model. Sell any product, through any channel, on any device—as a service. Our platform opens up endless opportunities for commerce innovation, giving businesses the freedom to grow. We power millions of subscriptions worldwide for organizations like Jaguar Land Rover, Comcast, Sage, Keller Williams, ADP, and Deutsche Telekom.

About Sektor

Sektor is a technology distribution group helping customers build innovative and efficient solutions for the retail, networking, healthcare, mobility, security, ergonomics and cyber security markets. Sektor’s passionate, dedicated and deeply knowledgeable team are industry and technology experts, helping resellers build winning solutions for clients. Sektor is a New Zealand company with offices in Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. With over 200 staff it is the largest value-added IT distributor in the Asia Pacific region. www.sektor.co

