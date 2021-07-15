Southern Glazer’s Signs National Agreement with Santo Spirits, Created by Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has signed a national distribution agreement with Santo Spirits, the brainchild of Grammy award-winning musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Sammy Hagar, and chef, restaurateur, best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning television personality Guy Fieri. Santo Spirits—whose portfolio consists of the world’s first Mezquila, an old-world style tequila Blanco, and a smooth Reposado—will benefit not only from Southern Glazer’s proven track record with building brands, but also its national scale, unmatched route-to-market capabilities, and industry-leading Proof® e-commerce platform to drive efficiencies and growth in Santo’s business.

"When Guy and I first came up with the idea of working together in the spirits world, we both agreed that we wanted to do something different than what's been going on in the celebrity spirits world,” said Sammy Hagar. “We are hands-on kind of guys, and we're not just putting our name on someone else's product."

“Sammy and I are longtime buddies who share the love of creating and curating memorable experiences, whether it’s through food, music, or now, tequila. We are stoked to be working hand-in-hand with Southern Glazer’s to bring the Santo Spirits experience to more folks around the country so that they can share in our passion and join in on the fun," said Guy Fieri.

In addition to Hagar’s history of making world-renowned tequila and Fieri’s unbeatable taste for the delicious, the two were able to bring the Santo Spirits portfolio to life with the award-winning craftsmanship of virtuoso Juan Eduardo Nuñez, a third-generation master distiller in Jalisco, Mexico. The expert craftsman utilizes traditional methods to create the best tequila, which in turn, results in an exceptional spirit that is free of additives of any kind.

“When we talk about winning duos, Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri are it,” commented Ray Lombard, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Craft Collection Luxury Spirits, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “As a Company, we’ve worked with Sammy and Guy for decades. Sammy has been a true pioneer of the tequila industry—at the forefront of tequila premiumization worldwide for more than 30 years, helping educate consumers to appreciate and celebrate this national spirit. You pair that with Guy’s world-famous taste buds, and you have the perfect recipe for success. We are thrilled to take our relationship with Santo to a national level, where we know the portfolio will have every opportunity to expand upon its success.”

Santo Tequila Blanco is made from only the finest 100% Blue Weber Agave from the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Santo Reposado begins as Santo Tequila Blanco, resting in lightly charred used American oak bourbon barrels for four to five months, imparting a smooth, easy-drinking tequila. Santo Mezquila, the world’s first-ever blend of tequila and mezcal is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave and 100% Espadin Agave (Angustifolia variety). The Santo portfolio should be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a premium cocktail.

“To have a tequila like Santo with uncompromising quality standards and Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri as majority partners in Santo, combined with our national distribution partner Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, is the perfect formula for success,” stated Jack Daniels, partner, Los Santos LLC.

