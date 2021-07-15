What Cleans Better Than Bleach? Synergy Science™ Introduces a New Product That Uses Natural Compounds to Clean Better Than Bleach

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synergy Science™ is excited to offer the newest addition to our Echo Water™ line: the Echo Clean™. Starting July 1st, customers will be able to utilize 100% natural cleaners that compete with name brand products.

Our goal is to make it safer for busy families to clean and disinfect their homes without using irritating chemicals, and you can now do so quickly and easily with our new Echo Clean™. This machine produces hypochlorous acid and sodium hypochlorite, both of which are FDA & CDC approved disinfectants. These cleaners have been used in hospitals for years and are safe to use in kitchens and bathrooms, on children’s toys, and even on clothes.

“My vision for the Echo Clean™ was to make household cleaning a much more natural, easy, and eco-friendly experience. Compared to other products, the Echo Clean™ utilizes a simple, natural cleaning solution — which eliminates the need for potentially harmful chemicals. We’ve taken a cleaning solution that has been used for decades and simply made it more user-friendly.” - Paul Barattiero, CEO

The benefits include:

100% natural cleaning solution

Adjustable strength for multiple applications

80x more powerful than bleach

Safe to use around children and pets

FDA & CDC approved disinfectant

BPA free

Our Synergy Science™ medical director and mother of five, Dr. Jessica Herzog, had this to say:

“Most household cleaners use harsh chemicals that irritate the skin and eyes, and the chemical smell is often overwhelming. Using all-natural cleaners, like the hypochlorous acid solution, is the best way to clean anything naturally. I love that I can adjust the level of concentration so I can make enough to wash my fruits and vegetables or clean my whole kitchen — this one product has replaced my whole cleaning routine.” - Jessica Herzog, MD

If you are excited to learn more about this product, please feel free to contact jordan@synergyscience.com to receive a complimentary Echo Clean™.

Synergy Science’s mission is to develop products that empower individuals to live a healthy life, unrestricted by health issues, allowing them to fulfill their potential and experience confidence and joy. We accomplish this by producing powerful solutions that support the body’s ability to improve gut health and reduce oxidative stress.