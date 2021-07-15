PCS Software Partners with World’s #1 Location Platform, HERE Technologies

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCS Software (PCS), the leading AI-powered transportation management platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokerages in North America, today announced its partnership with HERE Technologies (HERE), the world's leading location data and technology company. HERE location-based services and mapping capabilities will be integrated with PCS’ latest in-platform product release – Asset Tracking & Management (AT&M) – to drive access to real-time insights and enhance productivity for logistics operations.

Now supported by HERE, AT&M allows customers to harness the power of visibility through real-time views into the location and status of their entire fleet. By enabling access to up-to-date insights on freight and equipment locations from HERE, estimated times of arrival (ETAs) can be calculated easily, making planning for downstream movements smoother and more efficient.

The platform also helps customers improve route planning by leveraging location data and advanced algorithms to calculate more efficient route generation. This dramatically improves logistics for pickup and delivery planning, saving companies time, money and headaches.

Logistics professionals also need the flexibility to track important information from anywhere in today’s increasingly mobile-dependent environment. HERE-supported AT&M allows carriers to manage their entire fleets from a single screen on any device, bringing all critical information together for easy access and manipulation in the office, on the road or anywhere logistics professionals need to be.

“Partnering with a leader like HERE Technologies strengthens our platform and deepens our customers’ ability to capture and leverage vital data on-the-go,” says, Mayur Shah, the PCS Vice President of Channel Partnerships. “We are excited to continue to work with top tier integration partners like HERE to innovate our services and meet rapidly evolving market needs.”

“PCS share our passion for harnessing the power of location, mapping and data to simplify and improve worldwide logistics—from distribution centers to urban and rural delivery,” said Steve Ciccio, Director of Solution Partners at HERE. “With innovative platforms like AT&M, carriers can get more detailed logistical insights delivered wherever they are. We are thrilled to partner with PCS to support a platform that drives more informed logistical planning and routing.”

For more information about PCS Software and its comprehensive platform, please visit www.pcssoft.com.

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader fielding disruptive innovation for mid-to-large sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.