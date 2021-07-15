Black & Veatch Management Consulting, Copperleaf Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver Electric, Gas Grid Investment Planning Capabilities

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As renewable energy and storage assets create increasingly complex grid infrastructure management challenges, Black & Veatch Management Consulting, LLC and Copperleaf® announce a new alliance that provides electric and gas utilities greater ability to manage critical infrastructure. Using a robust, highly replicable software-backed solution in grid asset investment planning and optimization, clients will get a consistent, transparent and quantitative way to make complex trade-off decisions and develop mid- and long-term investment strategies.

This alliance will support utilities in achieving their strategic goals related to reliability, resiliency, grid modernization, customer service, safety and other key strategic objectives under a consistent value framework.

Copperleaf’s Decision Analytics Solution and Black & Veatch Management Consulting’s global expertise in asset data analytics, risk scoring, cost and impact analyses will help utilities leverage operational, financial and asset data to ensure investment decisions deliver the highest business value.

“ Our alliance with Black & Veatch further enables electric and gas utilities to break down traditional siloes in investment planning,” said Garrett Sizer, Copperleaf’s strategic alliances director. “ Black & Veatch’s expertise in the full asset lifecycle, along with their experience developing cost-benefit analysis, will undoubtedly yield faster adoption of Copperleaf solutions. This alliance already has proven to have the ability to help utilities compare diverse projects with competing objectives on a common scale, ultimately driving improved planning efficiency, higher value and more justifiable investment plans.”

“ With Copperleaf, we are positioned to provide a critical service to utilities and companies challenged with collecting and analyzing data to make informed grid investment decisions,” said Joe Zhou, associate vice president and senior managing director at Black & Veatch Management Consulting. “ We expect this joint solution to quickly become an integrated best practice for utilities seeking to streamline their capital and O&M budgeting processes, as well as to bolster their regulatory justification for such investments.”

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About Black & Veatch Management Consulting, LLC

Black & Veatch Management Consulting, LLC provides integrated strategy, transaction advisory, business operations, regulatory, asset management and technology solutions for the global power, water, oil and gas, telecommunications and non-traditional industries. Our highly experienced team of professional consultants combines expertise in advanced analytics and business integration services backed by extensive technology and engineering capabilities. We deliver solutions ranging from business strategy and transformation, to program design and implementation, transaction due diligence and valuation to asset risk management, infrastructure modernization and customer service value enhancement.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.