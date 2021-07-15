Sparkfly and Wisely Partner to Redefine the Future of Restaurant Loyalty

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sparkfly, an award-winning offer management solutions company, and Wisely, the leading customer intelligence platform for restaurants, announced today a partnership to offer restaurant brands a solution that will transform legacy loyalty and rewards programs.

The partnership, which couples Sparkfly’s offer management technology with Wisely’s best-in-class customer relationship management (CRM) and restaurant customer data platform (CDP), will bridge the gap between customers’ real-time online and on-premise dining experience and data-driven marketing automation. This unmatched offering gives restaurants more opportunities to maximize each customer’s lifetime value with uniquely tailored offers, rewards, and communications that cultivate long-term loyalty.

With Wisely’s first-party data integration, restaurant brands no longer have to guess what customers want. Instead, they can incentivize behavior using Sparkfly offers based on enriched guest profiles that include order history and preferences. Additionally, through this partnership, brands will be able to view and access insights into the end-to-end journey that each customer takes using a data-driven approach to campaign management, ultimately helping restaurants make the most out of their marketing budgets.

“ The combination of our offer management solutions and Wisely’s restaurant-specific CRM and CDP gives brands the deep analytics they need to make smart, data-backed decisions to better connect with today’s rewards-driven customers,” said Sparkfly CEO Catherine Tabor. “ Wisely’s first-of-its-kind CDP has truly empowered restaurant brands with more insight and control than they’ve ever had before, and we are looking forward to our continued work together.”

“ In order to drive long-term loyalty and profits at scale, restaurant brands need to know who their most valuable guests are—and what keeps them coming back,” said Wisely CEO and Co-Founder Mike Vichich. “ Our partnership with Sparkfly enables restaurants to use data to personalize the guest experience at every interaction and, ultimately, maximize customer lifetime value.”

Sparkfly and Wisely have previously worked together on several brand initiatives, including working with First Watch and Next Door American Eatery.

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is an offer management solutions company that helps marketers maximize customer acquisition and loyalty programs by connecting real-time customer behavior with online and in-store sales. Our platform allows merchants to dynamically create and manage offer campaigns, distribute single-use coupons across all digital and physical marketing channels, and measure effectiveness in real-time. Innovative QSRs and retailers such as Chipotle, &pizza, and Great Clips leverage Sparkfly’s technology for frictionless connectivity between marketing technologies and POS systems. For the first time ever, merchants have real-time insight into offer redemption, ROI on marketing campaigns and media spend, sales attribution and customer purchase intelligence. Ultimately, we empower brands to understand and engage customers on an individual basis by modernizing existing retail systems with agile, real-time marketing technology. Visit www.sparkfly.com/ to learn more about Sparkfly.

About Wisely

Wisely is the leading Customer Intelligence platform for restaurants. Wisely enables brands like Chuy’s, First Watch, Global Franchise Group, P.F. Chang’s, and hundreds more to personalize the guest experience to maximize customer lifetime value and build a profitable future with data. Wisely’s best-in-class software solutions include the first-ever CDP purpose-built for restaurants, an all-in-one CRM with Marketing Automation, Waitlist, Reservations, Table & Order Management, and Guest Sentiment. Say goodbye to transactions and hello to customers with Wisely. Visit www.getwisely.com.