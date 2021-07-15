Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing for Walnut Creek Development

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preston Hollow Capital, an independent specialty municipal finance company supporting local communities through infrastructure financing, today announced the successful closing of a $4 million financing to fund infrastructure improvements at Walnut Creek development -- an 868-acre master-planned residential community located in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The development consists of four major phases that, upon completion, is expected to include approximately 2,054 residential units, approximately 300 acres of common open space, and approximately 100,000 square feet of commercial development.

Proceeds from the financing will help construct public improvements as part of the larger Walnut Creek development, including the construction of public roadways, storm drainage, and other infrastructure needs as part of the development.

“Consistent with our mission of providing financing to meet the growing infrastructure needs of communities across the country, we believe our work on behalf of Walnut Creek will advance that community’s development efforts and pave the way for a successful, new community,” remarked Preston Hollow Managing Director Ramiro Albarran. “We are grateful for the spirit of partnership that has governed our relationship with Walnut Creek and look forward to the project’s continued advancement.”

About Preston Hollow Capital

Preston Hollow Capital provides specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities in the United States. As a team, we bring a decades-long track record of helping communities achieve their financial, sustainability and community impact goals. We do so through a unique partnership model, rigorous and disciplined credit underwriting and creative investment structuring built around delivering speed, certainty, and flexibility to our borrowers.