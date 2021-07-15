Home Goods Retailer Christmas Tree Shops Unwraps a Partnership with Jesta I.S. for Sales Audit and Loss Prevention Management

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S. Inc., a leading developer and provider of modular cloud solutions and unified ERP for omnichannel retailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers, is excited to announce that home goods retailer Christmas Tree Shops has chosen Jesta I.S.’s cloud Sales Audit and Loss Prevention solutions to ensure the integrity and accuracy of transaction and inventory data, and gain insights into potentially fraudulent transactions across its enterprise.

Headquartered in Middleboro, MA, Christmas Tree Shops (CTS) operates 80 stores, mainly in eastern coastal states. The home goods retailer required agile technology that would provide near real-time transactional and inventory visibility to enable them to easily identify, authenticate and correct data discrepancies from Point of Sale (POS).

Jesta’s Sales Audit application is a one-stop shop for reviewing POS and Order Management System (OMS) transaction data. Unfiltered sales data gets pushed through a rigorous rule-based validation engine to ensure accuracy, compliance and control. Transaction discrepancies can be resolved before data is consumed for smooth data integration, reliable reporting and accurate product visibility.

Jesta’s data-driven Loss Prevention application will help CTS detect, investigate and reduce potential loss from theft, fraud and noncompliance from the retail channel. Exception-based analytics highlight abnormalities and alert retailers to take action.

Jesse Napoli, CIO at Christmas Tree Shops, said: “After evaluating leading retail solution providers, we found Jesta I.S. to be a partner with deep experience in our industry. Jesta offers superior solutions in transaction validation and loss prevention. Ensuring data integrity before it enters our backend systems is a foundational component in the service of our business and our customers.”

“Jesta I.S. is proud to have been selected by Christmas Tree Shops,” said Arvind Gupta, President at Jesta I.S. “Our integrated Vision Suite will guarantee the quality of their transaction data and give them actionable information to execute meaningful interventions that protect profits. We’re looking forward to partnering with Christmas Tree Shops in their next phase of innovation.”

About Jesta I.S.: In business for more than 50 years, Jesta I.S. is a global developer and provider of enterprise software solutions for retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers.

Customers like Cole Haan, DSW and Puma use Jesta Vision Suite SaaS platform for product design, demand planning, merchandising, inventory management, store operations and direct-to-consumer deliveries.

For more: www.jestais.com.