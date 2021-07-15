Virtual, Inc. Adds Council of Autism Service Providers to its Full-Service Industry Association Client Roster

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc. today announced the addition of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) as a new client to Virtual’s growing full-service industry association practice. CASP is a non-profit association of for-profit and not-for-profit agencies serving individuals with autism and other developmental disorders. The organization includes more than 225 member organizations focused on developing evidence-based best practices for the approximately 70,000 individuals nationwide served by CASP’s member autism service providers.

“CASP’s mission is to support our members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for provider best practices in autism services,” said Lorri Unumb, CEO, CASP. “CASP member agencies employ approximately 50,000 professionals providing services to children and adults with autism across the United States. Virtual’s understanding of the importance of our mission, as well as its proven ability to execute, will further drive CASP’s role as a key advocate for the autism provider community.”

“With autism diagnoses skyrocketing in the past two decades, CASP plays a particularly vital role. The Association provides essential information, education, and representation of the autism provider community to government, payers, and the public,” said Andy Freed, CEO, Virtual, Inc. “We are excited to work closely with CASP to define and implement their strategic objectives as a force for change, thereby helping them to make a socially beneficial and long-lasting mark on the world.”

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups, and associations that are forming, growing or changing.

Virtual was recently named again to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list, and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry.

For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com, or call +1 781-246-0500.