Strong Reimagined: Nissan Begins Production of All-New 2022 Frontier

CANTON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nissan today affirms its commitment to vehicle manufacturing in Mississippi with the official start of production of the all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier at Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, underscoring the company’s more than six decades of truck expertise in the U.S.

“The all-new Frontier has surpassed our expectations – setting new standards for mid-size truck capability, technology and power,” said Tim Fallon, vice president, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. “The Canton plant team is full of pride and ready to produce the next generation of one of the strongest, most rugged trucks in the market.”

Frontier has been built at Nissan Canton since 2012, with its engine produced at Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.

“Nissan’s decision to build the 2022 Frontier in Mississippi is a testament to our successful partnership and my administration’s commitment to increasing high-tech, advanced manufacturing job opportunities for Mississippians,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m proud that the 2022 Frontier rolling off the assembly line and onto American roads will be synonymous with Mississippi. Mississippi continues to be at the forefront of innovation and new technology and is quickly becoming a sought-after hub for the automotive industry.”

Collaborative robot technology

Nissan has deployed enhanced applications of collaborative robot (or cobot) technology to assemble the all-new Frontier. These robots effectively support process factory automation, resulting in improved safety performance and less strain on workers. The technology is being used to assist with a number of jobs to ensure repetitive tasks are done the same way every time, increasing overall operational efficiency and vehicle quality for customers.

“Before integrating more cobot technology into our process, workers were tied to their stations, reducing valuable time that could be used to work directly on the vehicle,” said Orlando Valree, director, production engineering and new model quality, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. “Human touch in the manufacturing process remains a critical component of high-quality output, and this technology helps us achieve that.”

All-new 2022 Nissan Frontier

The all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier stays true to its past while addressing modern mid-size truck buyer needs. The all-new rugged exterior design features a powerful front end with a massive grille and chiseled hood, framed by new precision interlocking headlights.

As the "right-sized" pickup for a workweek in the city or weekend of off-road adventures, every Frontier – 4x2 or 4x4 – comes equipped with a standard 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 engine with best-in-class1 310 horsepower. The engine is matched to a 9-speed automatic transmission designed to maximize efficiency and provide strong acceleration.

Frontier's modern, utility-centric interior includes a standard, largest-in-class2 7-inch Advanced Driver Assist Display and an available, largest-in-class3 9-inch color touchscreen. Standard technology includes Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM, with WiFi and wireless charging available4. Nissan Safety Shield® 360 is available on every trim.

The all-new Frontier gives Nissan one of the freshest lineups in the industry, alongside the Nissan Rogue, Pathfinder, Armada, Kicks and a full array of sedans and crossovers.

The all-new Frontier arrives in dealer showrooms throughout the U.S. and Canada in late summer 2021.

For more information on the all-new Frontier, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit www.NissanUSA.com.

Comparison based on 2022 Frontier vs. latest in-market Ward's Small Truck segment. Based on manufacturer's website. Comparison based on 2022 Frontier S vs. latest in-market Ward's Small Truck segment. Based on manufacturer's website. Comparison based on 2022 Frontier PRO-4X vs. latest in-market Ward's Small Truck segment. Based on manufacturer's website. Use feature only when safe and legal. Compatible device and service required. Subject to third party service availability. For more information see usa.nissannews.com.

