BAE Systems to Provide Next-Generation Electric-Hybrid Power and Propulsion System for Southern Wind Superyacht

BAE Systems’ HybriGen® Power and Propulsion system will reduce emissions and fuel consumption for a quiet, clean, and efficient experience on the superyacht, which is designed for both long-range cruising and regatta racing. (Photo: Southern Wind Shipyard)

ENDICOTT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems, a leader in electric propulsion, has been selected by luxury sailing yacht builder Southern Wind to provide the electric-hybrid power and propulsion system for a new high-performance superyacht. BAE Systems will supply and integrate its next-generation system on the SW96 Nyumba, the first marine vessel to benefit from the company’s newest propulsion technology.

The HybriGen® Power and Propulsion system will reduce emissions and fuel consumption for a quiet, clean, and efficient experience on the superyacht, which is designed for both long-range cruising and regatta racing. This same technology is designed to also be applicable for Southern Wind’s newly launched project, the SW108 HYBRID.

BAE Systems will also integrate a HydroGeneration mode on the SW96 Nyumba, meaning the propeller and motor will act as a generator when the vessel is sailing. HydroGeneration mode will provide vessel auxiliary power and also recharge the energy storage for a longer zero-emissions experience.

“BAE Systems’ next-generation technology represents a significant investment in our electric power and propulsion applications for the marine market,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “This electric propulsion technology will ensure that the SW96 Nyumba operates with the highest levels of electrical efficiency to maximize the zero emissions benefit of our HydroGeneration mode.”

The HybriGen Power and Propulsion system will include an electric motor, two variable-speed generators, a lithium-ion energy storage system, and vessel auxiliary power with shore power charging. This leading-edge technology leverages fewer, lighter, and more compact components with increased electrical efficiency and the highest power density. The modular and scalable design results in a flexible system tailored to each vessel’s specific power and propulsion requirements for a fully integrated solution.

HybriGen Power and Propulsion technology builds on the company’s 25 years of experience developing and integrating more than 14,000 power and propulsion systems in transit and marine markets around the globe. Work on the program will be conducted at the company’s facility in Endicott, New York.