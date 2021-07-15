China Resources and Alpha Innomed Partner to Bring Med-Tech Innovations to Chinese Market

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--China Resources (Shanghai) Medical Technology Co. Ltd. and Alpha Innomed Pte. Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperating in the facilitation of technological, clinical, corporate and business development partnerships for international med-tech companies in China.

It is a key challenge for med-tech companies to bring their new and innovative products to the markets, in particular to those wide and distant markets, especially China. In order to enter a new market, there are many hurdles to overcome – regulatory requirements, distribution channel, market adoption, cultural differences, price competitiveness, etc. This is a long, risky and expensive journey for med-tech companies to find the right commercial partner on the right market for a fast landing, especially for small and medium sized companies. These medium and small sized innovative med-tech companies represent the majority of the industry and have a limited runway to succeed, both in funding and time.

The strategic partnership of China Resources (Shanghai) Medical Technology Co. Ltd. and Alpha Innomed Pte. Ltd. offers a strong platform for the med-tech companies to bring their innovative products to China. It encloses a deep insight into the needs of Chinese healthcare system and a path to identify the novel medical technologies which match those needs. It further incubates the selected products and leads them effectively and efficiently through the Chinese National Medical Products Administration certification process. Ultimately, the products will access the market, through the powerful medical device distribution network under the roof of China Resources to reach a full and fast sales success.

China Resources (Shanghai) Medical Technology Co. Ltd., a company under China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Medical Devices Co. Ltd., focuses on incubating and commercializing new medical devices on the Chinese Market.

Alpha Innomed Pte. Ltd., a Singapore and Switzerland dual-headquartered organization, devotes itself for accelerating the market reach for med-tech innovators through business digitalization and applicable intelligence.

China Resources: https://www.crpcg.com

Alpha Innomed: https://alpha-innomed.com