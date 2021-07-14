Governor Newsom Signs Transformative 2021–22 California State Budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First 5 California released a statement today on Governor Newsom and the State Legislature’s transformative 2021–22 state budget.

“This historic budget is firmly rooted in the whole child, whole family approach,” said Camille Maben, First 5 California Executive Director. “We applaud Governor Newsom and the Legislature for keeping the needs of young children and equity at the forefront of the budget discussions.”

"We have a significant opportunity in California to build up our mental and behavioral health care system for children, youth and families,” said Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California Surgeon General and First 5 California Commission Chair. “I am especially thankful for Governor Newsom and our legislative partners for making this historic and timely investment for California. This is a huge step forward in improving the long-term health and well-being of our children and future generations.”

Highlights of the budget include:

Multiple improvements to rate structure, quality and standards, and increases to reimbursement rates

Addition of 200,000 new child care spaces over the next five years

Creation of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative to transform the youth behavioral health system to identify and treat behavioral health needs early for individuals 0-25 years of age

“California has the fifth largest economy in the world, yet too many Californians still struggle under intolerable poverty,” said First 5 California Deputy Director Max Vargas. “In signing this budget, Governor Newsom expands the Golden State Stimulus program, further reducing income inequities and helping to ensure that no family is left out of our economic recovery.”

“We are grateful for Senator Leyva’s unwavering leadership in child care rate reform, truly exemplifying how we value all caregivers who care, nurture, and educate our youngest Californians,” says Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, First 5 California’s Chief Deputy Director. “The recognition and respect delivered by California’s leaders provided to the early care and education community in this budget agreement is the hallmark of transformative change.”

“First 5 California looks forward to working with our state’s leaders to ensure these investments continue to meet the needs of California’s children and families now and into the future,” added Ms. Maben.

