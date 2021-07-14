KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Towd Point Mortgage Funding 2021 – Hastings 1 PLC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes to be issued by Towd Point Mortgage Funding 2021 – Hastings 1 PLC (TPMF 2021-Hastings 1), a RMBS securitisation of seasoned Equity Release Mortgages (ERMs) originated by Northern Rock plc, and Legal and General Group plc, primarily between 2000 and 2010, and as recently as 2018. The portfolio was acquired by Cerberus Capital Management in 2018. The pool contains 1,349 loan parts to 1,458 ERM borrowers with month-end February 2021 balance of £221.7 million. As noted, the assets are seasoned with a weighted average portfolio loan age of 191 months. To KBRA’s knowledge, the transaction is the first public securitisation of UK ERMs since the global financial crisis

