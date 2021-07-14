Tevogen Bio Partners with Yale School of Public Health to Prepare Tomorrow’s Leaders in Regulatory Science

METUCHEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tevogen Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced today its support of a major expansion of the Yale School of Public Health’s regulatory sciences program that will provide students with the professional training they need to become tomorrow’s leaders in the field. The expanded program builds upon the success of the current regulatory affairs track in the Yale School of Public Health’s M.P.H. program.

Regulatory science focuses on the development of new tools, standards, and approaches to assess the safety, efficacy, quality, and performance of products produced by various industries. Those products include pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, food, the environment, and worker safety. Regulatory affairs, in contrast, focuses on the administrative, policy, and legal aspects of product regulation.

“Stakeholders are searching for talented and emerging leaders in regulatory science, but current educational programs are scarce,” said Sten H. Vermund, dean of the Yale School of Public Health. “With Tevogen Bio’s support, we have an opportunity to reimagine our program and to grow it into one that matriculates students who ultimately become national and international leaders in the field.”

Tevogen Bio CEO Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H., hopes that others will join in supporting this much needed initiative. “Continued advancement in cell and gene therapy, the new frontier of medical innovation, will depend in part on vibrant leadership in the regulatory science field. Tevogen Bio applauds the YSPH leadership for its efforts to cultivate talent in this important discipline and is honored to contribute to this endeavor.” said Saadi, who obtained his M.P.H. in Infectious Diseases from Yale University in 1995.

Timely patient access to advancements in cell and gene therapy innovations is heavily dependent on the company’s efficiency in regulatory affairs. Tevogen Bio is developing personalized T cell-based immunotherapies targeted to treat large patient population in viral infections and cancers. The company is preparing to initiate clinical trial for TVGN-489, its investigational COVID-19 therapy, which in preclinical study has demonstrated strong antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio brings together a highly skilled team of preeminent scientists, senior biopharmaceutical leaders, and manufacturing experts with the goal of advancing global health. The company’s patient centric mission is to leverage its proprietary cell and gene therapy platforms and novel business model to rapidly innovate breakthrough immunotherapies for cancers and viral infections with high unmet need. Tevogen Bio’s foundational vision is a healthier world through equitable access to lifesaving innovations.

About the Yale School of Public Health

Established in 1915 as one of the first schools of public health in the United States, the Yale School of Public Health (YSPH) is consistently ranked among the best schools of public health in the country. A CEPH-certified school of public health, YSPH is at the forefront of advancing education, science and public health for the 21st century. The school has a long history of leading response to emerging infectious diseases: contributing to the development of a polio vaccine in the 1960s, addressing arboviruses like dengue in the 1980s, HIV/AIDS in the 1990s, the epidemics of Ebola, Zika and most recently COVID-19.