Franklin Madison Announces New Division, FM Engage

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Madison announced today the launch of its new division FM Engage as part of the expansion of their brand structure. FM Engage is the next evolution from Franklin Madison, based on the Company’s core capabilities of providing insurance marketing and data services. It will allow for the extension of those assets to diverse companies.

FM Engage is a direct marketing agency providing insurance marketing and data services. With Franklin Madison’s experience and expertise, FM Engage will connect with consumers and deliver measurable results using a comprehensive data modeling and scoring approach to gain valuable insights. FM Engage will work with direct-to-consumer insurance companies, insurtechs, and other large organizations that offer insurance.

“We are very excited about this next step in the growth of Franklin Madison,” said Andrea Heger, SVP of Client Success and Sales at Franklin Madison. “We will continue to focus on our overall goal of helping consumers gain financial wellness, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our services to more companies and continue to drive real results.”

About Franklin Madison

An industry pioneer with 50 years of experience, Franklin Madison builds financial security for individuals and families by delivering industry-leading insurance products and agency services through its brand partners. Franklin Madison helps generate increased loyalty and incremental revenue for more than 3,500 financial institutions, insurtechs, and carriers. Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Franklin Madison has approximately 200 employees. For more information, visit franklin-madison.com or follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @frnklnmadison and LinkedIn.

About FM Engage

FM Engage is a direct marketing agency focused on insurance marketing and data services. Using the power of 50 years of insurance direct marketing experience, FM Engage helps to connect clients with their most promising prospects. Through its comprehensive data modeling and scoring approach, FM Engage delivers results fueled by real-world data.