Culture-Centered Consumer Insights and Advisory Company, Collage Group, Adds 20+ Iconic Brands to Client Portfolio

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collage Group, a cultural intelligence company helping America’s iconic brands better understand and win diverse consumers, experienced significant growth thus far in 2021. Currently supporting more than 200 leading brands with consumer insights and marketing best practices, Collage Group added 20+ new clients in the first half of 2021 alone, including: Bacardi, Carmax, Carhartt, Chase, Danone, Geico, GlaxoSmithKline, GBH, Hemisphere Media, JAFRA, Mutual of Omaha, Pernod Ricard, TrueCar, Truist, and United Health Care.

David Wellisch, Collage Group CEO and Co-Founder, says he is grateful for the new partnerships: “We are honored and humbled by the opportunity to support America’s leading companies and executives in their path to achieve Cultural Fluency–the organizational ability to use culture to efficiently and effectively connect across consumer segments.”

For more than 10 years, Collage Group has developed consumer insights across race/ethnicity, generation, sexual identity and gender with a focus on high-growth consumer segments. Members of the Collage Group consumer intelligence platforms–Multicultural, Generations and LGBTQ+ & Gender–have access to more than 10 years of consumer insights in over 300 studies with new data unveiled 3-to-4 times a month. Learn more: www.CollageGroup.com.