AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and Its Core Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) and the various Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) on the unsecured debt and preferred equity of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) (Toronto, Canada). AM Best also has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of the subsidiaries of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. (Odyssey Group). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of the members of the Crum & Forster Insurance Group (C&F). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICRs of “bbb” (Good) and the Long-Term IRs of Zenith National Insurance Corp. (headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA) and Fairfax (US) Inc. (Delaware), both of which are indirectly, wholly owned downstream holding companies of Fairfax. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Long-Term IRs.)

Concurrently, AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A-(Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR to “a” (Excellent) from “a- (Excellent) of Monitor Life Insurance Company of New York (Monitor Life) (New York, NY). The outlook assigned to the ratings is stable. Monitor Life was acquired recently by C&F to serve a strategic role in the expansion of the group’s accident and health (A&H) business into additional states and products.

The ratings of Odyssey Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also reflect group member Odyssey Reinsurance Company’s (Odyssey Re) inclusion among AM Best’s top 50 global reinsurer ranking, supported by the group’s diversified global geographic footprint, which includes reinsurance and specialty primary insurance, large-line capacity and broad product offerings. In recent years, Odyssey has continued to produce favorable underwriting returns while continually expanding their business profile. This continued development drove a change in the group’s business profile assessment to favorable from neutral. Odyssey Group’s ratings also reflect a notch of drag, due to Fairfax’s higher-than-average financial leverage and equity investment allocations that exposes itself to potential earnings and balance sheet volatility.

The ratings of C&F reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the benefits the group derives from its role within the larger Fairfax enterprise. C&F’s operating results have displayed increased stability in recent years, mostly due to the group’s continued expansion of its A&H and surety business, which have produced consistently favorable underwriting returns.

The ratings of Monitor Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM, as well as the financial support and strategic importance to its parent, United States Fire Insurance Company, part of C&F. In the near term, Monitor Life’s operating results are expected to be breakeven as the company produces modest amounts of direct written business with a limited product portfolio as it builds scale. Monitor Life currently has a limited portfolio of group A&H products with licenses in 28 geographies and plans to expand nationwide. Additionally, products will be distributed through the Crum & Forster nationwide distribution network. Monitor Life’s ERM program is coordinated by the parent organization.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following subsidiaries of the Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc.:

Odyssey Reinsurance Company

Hudson Insurance Company

Hilltop Specialty Insurance Company

Hudson Excess Insurance Company

Greystone Insurance Company

Newline Insurance Company Limited

Newline Europe Versicherung AG

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of Crum & Forster Insurance Group:

Crum & Forster Indemnity Company

Crum and Forster Insurance Company

The North River Insurance Company

United States Fire Insurance Company

Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company

First Mercury Insurance Company

American Underwriters Insurance Company

Seneca Insurance Company, Inc.

Crum & Forster SPC

Seneca Specialty Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Fairfax (US) Inc.—

-- “bbb” (Good) on USD 300 million 4.875% senior unsecured debentures, due 2024

Zenith National Insurance Corp.—

-- “bbb-” (Good) on USD 77.3 million 8.55% subordinated deferrable debentures, due 2028

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited—

-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 350 million 4.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2025

-- “bbb” (Good) on USD 125 million 8.3% senior unsecured notes, due 2026

-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 450 million 4.7% senior unsecured notes, due 2026

-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 650 million 4.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2027

-- “bbb” (Good) on EUR 750 million 2.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2028

-- “bbb” (Good) on USD 600 million 4.85% senior unsecured notes, due 2028

-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 500 million 4.23% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

-- “bbb” (Good) on USD 650 million 4.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2030

-- “bbb” (Good) on USD 600 million 3.375% senior unsecured notes, due 2031

-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 850 million 3.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2031

-- “bbb” (Good) on USD 125 million 7.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2037

-- “bb+” (Good) on CAD 187.9 million Series C cumulative, five-year rate reset preferred shares

-- “bb+” (Good) on CAD 62.1 million Series D cumulative, floating rate preferred shares

-- “bb+” (Good) on CAD 136.0 million Series E cumulative, five-year rate reset preferred shares

-- “bb+” (Good) on CAD 52.5 million Series F cumulative, floating rate preferred shares

-- “bb+” (Good) on CAD 193.0 million Series G cumulative, five-year rate reset preferred shares

-- “bb+” (Good) on CAD 57.0 million Series H cumulative, floating rate preferred shares

-- “bb+” (Good) on CAD 260.5 million Series I cumulative, five-year rate reset preferred shares

-- “bb+” (Good) on CAD 39.5 million Series J cumulative, floating rate preferred shares

-- “bb+” (Good) on CAD 237.5 million Series K cumulative, five-year rate reset preferred shares

-- “bb+” (Good) on CAD 230 million Series M cumulative, five-year rate reset preferred shares

The following indicative Long-Term IRs have been affirmed on the universal shelf registration with stable outlooks:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited—

-- “bbb” (Good) on senior unsecured debt

-- “bbb-” (Good) on subordinated debt

-- “bb+” (Good) on preferred shares

