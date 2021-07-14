Udemy Integrates with Microsoft Viva to Streamline Learning and Increase Learner Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced their integration with Microsoft Viva Learning, part of Microsoft’s Viva employee experience platform bringing together communications, knowledge, learning, resources, and insights.

Udemy Business courses will be available to employees directly through Microsoft Viva, pulling content into one central location and enabling teams to learn in the flow of their daily work within Microsoft Teams. This integration helps companies elevate their workforces by making relevant learning easily accessible day-to-day, and providing managers with the necessary tools to guide employees on their professional development journeys and bolster a strong learning culture.

The Udemy Business content collection includes thousands of courses that are updated continuously and added at the speed of market change, with topics ranging from technology and business skills to personal development and leadership. These high-quality, in-demand courses help organizations achieve business outcomes and engage their teams.

“For companies to compete in today’s global markets and upskill employees for the future, learning must be a natural, cohesive part of everyday work and company culture,” said Greg Brown, President of Udemy Business. “Through this integration with Microsoft Viva, we’re able to improve outcomes for customers looking to centralize opportunities for learning at work. We’re proud to work alongside an organization that shares our vision of empowering employees and mapping toward companies’ larger business goals through learning.”

“Access to Udemy Business’ library of learning across a wide range of topics is a valuable tool to drive business growth and connect people with the skills they need to succeed,” said Seth Patton, General Manager of Microsoft 365 Next Gen Productivity & Employee Experience. “With Viva Learning we’re making this content easily accessible and shareable within the apps and tools people already use during their workday, and together we’re helping organizations prepare for the ever-evolving future of work.”

This integration was announced at Microsoft’s annual Inspire event and will be live on the Microsoft Teams app later this year.

About Udemy

Udemy's mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Eventbrite, NetApp, On24, Pitney Bowes, PwC, Samsung, Tata Consultancy Services, and Volkswagen. Udemy is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Ireland, and Turkey. Udemy investors include Insight Partners, Prosus (Naspers Ventures), Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, and Benesse Holdings.