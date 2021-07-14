CPS Brings IT Consumption Cost Analytics to AVANT Ecosystem

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud Pricing Services, Inc. (CPS) and Avant Communications, Inc. (AVANT) have reached an agreement whereby AVANT has been appointed an Authorized Master Distributor of CPS’s Inframeter™ technology.

Inframeter™, an impartial IT workload meter and financial analysis SaaS platform, facilitates visibility into workload consumption costs and provides the C-Suite with analytics into their IT financial efficiency. Inframeter:

Generates the WCU (Workload Consumption Unit), a patented unit of measure that helps rationalize workload consumption costs across different providers, hardware, environments, applications, and departments.

Provides visibility into disparate hybrid IT environments via a unified “executive dashboard”.

Includes a Plug-in SDK and open API that enables developers to broaden Inframeter’s functionality and/or extend its functionality into alternate tools, platforms, and applications.

“ Enterprises are facing a broad array of challenges trying to rationalize hybrid cloud and multi-cloud solutions, what’s being referred to as the third wave of cloud,” says CPS Co-Founder and CEO Tim Martin. “ Current cloud optimization tools are generally biased toward the public clouds and fail to provide the C-Suite with an accurate assessment across hybrid environments – leaving them underinformed. Inframeter closes this information gap.”

AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technology, will market and sell Inframeter™ to service providers and VARs within AVANT’s extensive Trusted Advisor network and partner portfolio.

“ The AVANT partnership enables us to strategically accelerate our growth. AVANT facilitates new partnerships that support our market expansion objectives,” said Martin.

“ CPS brings unique technology to the AVANT ecosystem and addresses demand for vendor-neutral IT workload consumption cost analytics for hybrid cloud,” said Drew Lydecker, AVANT Co-Founder and President.

Inframeter is now available in the AVANT portfolio. Interested parties should contact mbelote@goavant.net.

About Cloud Pricing Services, Inc.

Cloud Pricing Services (CPS) is the developer of Inframeter™, an impartial IT workload meter and financial analysis SaaS platform. Inframeter facilitates visibility into IT workload costs and provides leadership with unique information they can trust to make financial decisions with complete confidence. Inframeter includes an intuitive “executive dashboard” along with dynamic APIs that developers can use to extend its functionality and produce actionable outcomes (e.g., idle shutdown, infrastructure-as-code, third-party integrations, M&A IT consolidations, “third-wave cloud” rationalization). For more information: www.cloudpricingservices.com

About Avant Communications, Inc.

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information: www.goavant.net. Connect on Twitter and Linkedin.