Camelle Kent Named Chief Executive Officer of Thirty-One Gifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thirty-One Gifts, the leading direct seller of organization solutions for home and on-the-go, announced today that Camelle Kent has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Kent assumes the role from Elizabeth Thibaudeau, who joined Thirty-One as acting CEO last July when long-term investment firm Kanbrick stepped into the business as strategic partners and owners with Founder Cindy Monroe. Thibaudeau will continue to partner closely to support Thirty-One as a member of the Board of Directors.

Kent comes to Thirty-One with a wealth of experience building and growing global brands including Gillette, Timberland, and Avon. Most recently, Kent was CEO at WellPet which grew by more than 40% within four years under her leadership.

“Camelle has had a remarkable career and a proven track record of growing impactful brands,” said Kanbrick Co-Founder Britt Cool. “She is an impressive leader, and we are excited for her to build on the strong foundation we have at Thirty-One. We’re grateful to Elizabeth for stepping in to support the business during an important time of transition and making many meaningful contributions to the business, as well as her commitment to stay actively involved on the board.”

In her role as CEO, Kent will oversee the day-to-day operations and the company’s long-term growth strategy, working with the Kanbrick team and Monroe.

“I’m incredibly humbled to assume the role of CEO for this incredible brand,” Kent said. “Cindy has built a rich legacy that I’m honored to build on, as we grow the company through our business opportunity and solutions that have the power to make a positive impact on so many lives.”

Over the past year, Thirty-One has made a number of changes to the business as part of its long-term growth plan. These efforts, focused on product, brand, and its sales force of independent consultants, are already contributing to the company’s sales growth.

“I’m thrilled to have Camelle leading the next chapter of Thirty-One,” said Monroe. “I’m proud of where the business is today, and excited to partner with Camelle and Kanbrick to continue building on our 18-year legacy, mission, and culture.”

About Thirty-One Gifts

Thirty-One Gifts is a leading provider of organization solutions for home and on-the-go sold by its vast community of independent sales consultants across North America. The company was founded with one simple goal in mind—to help women by giving them the opportunity to run their own successful businesses. Thirty-One Gifts was acquired by Kanbrick in July 2020. For more information, visit MyThirtyOne.com.