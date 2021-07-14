CSC and SecurityScorecard Partner to Mitigate Domain Security Risks

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC, a world leader in business, legal, tax, and domain security, today announced through their Digital Brand Services (DBS) division a strategic alliance with SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, to provide domain security insights for evaluating enterprise cyber risk to SecurityScorecard platform users. The most damaging attacks today—ransomware, business email compromise (BEC), impersonation fraud, and network breaches—start with phishing attacks that often leverage a compromised domain name via a domain registrar breach, a fraudulent lookalike domain, email header spoofing, or an email account take over. Many of the largest companies in the world still lack basic domain security, making them prime targets for bad actors.

“The root cause of the most serious cyber threats companies face today is often an enabling attack on the domains or DNS that give bad actors a launch pad to conduct a larger attack,” says Mark Calandra, president of CSC’s Digital Brand Services division. “As the most security conscious, enterprise-class domain registrar, CSC is excited to partner with SecurityScorecard—allowing SecurityScorecard to be the first to integrate domain security insights into its platform—giving companies a more meaningful way to mitigate against supplier cyber threats. This also helps companies better understand the level of risk they’re exposed to when working with a consumer-grade domain registrar.”

“We are excited to partner with an enterprise-class domain registrar like CSC to educate companies that are using consumer-grade registrars of a better, more effective security approach,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO at SecurityScorecard. “By taking very sensible, proactive measures to protect against domain and DNS attacks, we are confident organizations and insurers can better pinpoint potential cyber risks and breaches before they occur."

In the initial integration via the SecurityScorecard platform, CSC is providing users with visibility into the class of domain registrar they’re using, enabling them to better manage the risk related to their domain name portfolio. This information will help educate companies about the level of advanced security needed to protect against domain and DNS security threats today. Customers from both organizations can learn more and take advantage of the integration at securityscorecard.pathfactory.com/l/csc.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted provider of choice for the Forbes Global 2000 and the 100 Best Global Brands® in enterprise domain names, domain name system (DNS), digital certificate management, as well as digital brand and fraud protection. As global companies make significant investments in their security posture, CSC can help them understand known security blind spots that exist and help them secure their digital assets. By leveraging CSC’s proprietary solutions, companies can get secure to protect against cyber threats to their online assets, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss, brand reputation damage, or significant financial penalties because of policies like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). CSC also provides online brand protection—the combination of online brand monitoring and enforcement activities—taking a holistic approach to digital asset protection, along with fraud protection services to combat phishing. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. CSC is a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Visit cscdbs.com.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Silver Lake Partners, Evolution Capital, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with over five million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented rating technology is used by over 16,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees, and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com.